Here are all the Instagram features Meta wants you to pay for

Do you plan to subscribe to Instagram Plus? Yes, I love those features Maybe, if the price is very low Maybe, if there are more features No, I don’t want to pay for social media Vote 3 Votes

Nice try, Meta

The new subscription tier is separate from the Meta Verified service, which comes with a verification badge and impersonation protection features. It is not clear when Instagram Plus will launch in more markets and to more users.Meta hasn’t announced the prices for Instagram Plus, but users report relatively low prices. For users in the Philippines, the price is about $1 when converted, while in Japan and Mexico, it is a bit over $2.Maybe I’m in the minority, but I feel like social media is quickly getting overtaken by ads, sponsored content made by influencers, and AI-generated nonsense. Unless it comes with a vastly improved feed, I wouldn’t even consider paying for a social media subscription.