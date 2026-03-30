Here are all the Instagram features Meta wants you to pay for
Meta is now testing a new Instagram Plus subscription, which may soon launch worldwide.
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Instagram Plus comes with several extra features. | Image by Brett Jordan / Unsplash
If you’ve always wanted to get some extra features on your favorite social media app, you may now get your desires fulfilled. However, you may have to pay a monthly fee for that.
Meta has started testing a new premium Instagram subscription in several countries. The new service is called Instagram Plus and comes with exclusive features for paying users, according to a TechCrunch report.
Most of the premium features Meta offers are related to stories, which are Instagram’s ephemeral photo or video posts that disappear after 24 hours. One feature allows subscribers to view a story without the poster knowing they’ve seen it.
Other features include the ability to see how many people have rewatched a story and extending a story post for another 24 hours. Subscribers can also spotlight a story once every week, which would increase its visibility, or send a Superlike on others’ stories.
Meta is far from the first social media company to launch a subscription tier. Snapchat and X have had similar offerings for some time now, with Snapchat+ attracting over 25 million subscribers.
The new subscription tier is separate from the Meta Verified service, which comes with a verification badge and impersonation protection features. It is not clear when Instagram Plus will launch in more markets and to more users.
Meta hasn’t announced the prices for Instagram Plus, but users report relatively low prices. For users in the Philippines, the price is about $1 when converted, while in Japan and Mexico, it is a bit over $2.
Maybe I’m in the minority, but I feel like social media is quickly getting overtaken by ads, sponsored content made by influencers, and AI-generated nonsense. Unless it comes with a vastly improved feed, I wouldn’t even consider paying for a social media subscription.
Meta is testing Instagram Plus
Meta has started testing a new premium Instagram subscription in several countries. The new service is called Instagram Plus and comes with exclusive features for paying users, according to a TechCrunch report.
The company hasn’t shared in what countries the subscription is being tested, but users on social media reported seeing prompts about it in Japan, Mexico, and the Philippines. This is part of Meta’s subscription tier tests across its social media apps, including Facebook and WhatsApp, which were first announced in January.
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What are the extra features?
The list of Instagram Plus featuers. | Image by @oncescuradu on X
Most of the premium features Meta offers are related to stories, which are Instagram’s ephemeral photo or video posts that disappear after 24 hours. One feature allows subscribers to view a story without the poster knowing they’ve seen it.
Other features include the ability to see how many people have rewatched a story and extending a story post for another 24 hours. Subscribers can also spotlight a story once every week, which would increase its visibility, or send a Superlike on others’ stories.
A more practical feature is the ability to create unlimited audience lists for stories. That’s an addition to the existing Close Friends feature, which allows users to group their followers in lists and customize who can see their stories. Subscribers will also be able to search through the list of users that have seen their stories.
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Not the first
Meta is far from the first social media company to launch a subscription tier. Snapchat and X have had similar offerings for some time now, with Snapchat+ attracting over 25 million subscribers.
Do you plan to subscribe to Instagram Plus?
The new subscription tier is separate from the Meta Verified service, which comes with a verification badge and impersonation protection features. It is not clear when Instagram Plus will launch in more markets and to more users.
Meta hasn’t announced the prices for Instagram Plus, but users report relatively low prices. For users in the Philippines, the price is about $1 when converted, while in Japan and Mexico, it is a bit over $2.
Nice try, Meta
Maybe I’m in the minority, but I feel like social media is quickly getting overtaken by ads, sponsored content made by influencers, and AI-generated nonsense. Unless it comes with a vastly improved feed, I wouldn’t even consider paying for a social media subscription.
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