Latest rumor about TSMC's wafers for 2nm APs is great news for phone buyers

Instead of a 50% price hike, TSMC's 12-inch wafers for 2nm production might have a smaller increase.

TSMC wordmark in front of a fab.
Early in August, a report indicated that we should expect TSMC to hike the price of wafers for 2nm (N2) chips by 50% each to $30,000. That compares to the $20,000 cost for each wafer used as the foundation for third generation 3nm chip production (N3P). TSMC counts as customers some of the world's biggest fabless chip designers such as Apple, MediaTek, AMD, Qualcomm, and Nvidia.

TSMC might not be raising 2nm wafer prices as much as thought


A new report says that TSMC will be raising wafer prices but not as much as previously rumored. The latest word is that the 2nm wafers will cost only 10% to 20% higher instead of 50%. If the lower increases are correct, the price of a 2nm wafer will rise to a range of $22,000 to $24,000 which is well short of the $30,000 that was previously rumored. This could result in 2026 flagship phone prices not rising as much as originally thought. Other advanced nodes (3nm, 4nm, 5nm, 6nm, and 7nm) will also face price hikes. These will only amount to percentage hikes in the single digits depending on the customer.

Diagram of a gate-all-around transistor.
A diagram of a gate-all-around transistor. | Image credit-nist.gov

The original report stating that TSMC would hike its 300mm (or 12-inch) wafers by 50% came from EE Times. If true, it would be the first time in a major node transition that the wafer cost per transistor would rise indicating a slowdown in the number of additional transistors that would be shoehorned into the chip. If the actual price increase for the 300mm wafers for 2nm production is well under 50% as the new report out of Taiwan suggests, the wafer cost per transistor would not rise.

TSMC wafer prices for chips made in the U.S. will carry a premium 


The Taiwan-based Investors.com says that 3nm wafers are currently priced at $25,000-$27,000; that will make the hike to $30,000 a 10% to 20% increase instead of the 50% increase previously calculated. The report also states that the manufacturing of chips using advanced nodes (3nm, 4nm, 5nm, 6nm, and 7nm) are running at full capacity. Production facilities for Legacy nodes such as 28nm, 40nm, 65nm, and 90nm are said to be underutilized.

Will TSMC raise 2nm wafer prices by 10%-20% or 50%?

Vote View Result

Chips made at TSMC's U.S. facilities will carry a 5% to 20% premium according to AMD CEO Lisa Su. Other reports say that the current production of 4nm chips from TSMC's current operational fab in Arizona carries a 30% premium. With its overseas fabs reducing TSMC's gross margins by 2% to 3%, TSMC feels that it must raise its prices at its U.S. fabs in order to keep its gross profit margin at 53%. That's the target TSMC has for this financial metric so that the company can generate enough profits to continue investing in its business.

TSMC's 2nm node introduces a new transistor


The 2nm node introduces a new type of transistor called Gate-All-Around (GAA). By using horizontal stacks of vertical nanosheets, the gate covers all four sides of the channel preventing current leaks and improving the drive current. This improves the performance and the energy-efficiency of the chip.

One of TSMC's major clients, Nvidia, has backed the foundry's price hike. Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of the most valuable publicly traded U.S. company, said, "The value of what TSMC produces is very high… a price increase is natural and consistent with the value they deliver." Furthermore, Huang calls TSMC "one of the greatest companies in the history of humanity." 

For the second quarter of 2025, TSMC had a record high market share in the contract foundry industry of 70.3%. That is a huge lead over second place Samsung Foundry and its 7.3% Q2 2025 share. 

After 2nm, TSMC expects to mass produce A16 chips. The A stands for angstroms with 1 nanometer equaling 10 angstroms. Thus, 16 angstroms will be equivalent to 1.6nm. This new node will start being employed in 2026 and will use the new Super Power Rail feature which is the foundry's version of Backside Power Delivery. Instead of placing powerlines on the top of a wafer, they will be placed on the back of the wafer. This could generate an 8% to 10% improvement in the speed of a chip along with a 15% to 20% reduction in power consumption at the same speed. 

The A16 node is expected to be followed up with high volume manufacturing using A14 (1.4nm) in 2028.

