Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Here's how the government shutdown helps Apple

Besides Apple, the shutdown helps Amazon while the positions of Google and Meta are not affected.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Google Amazon
Apple's conic logo is seen on a column at an Apple Store.
The government is trying to prove that four big tech firms, Apple, Amazon, Google, and Meta, have violated antitrust laws. These companies could end up being forced to divest themselves of key business units or adhere to some draconian changes about how they conduct their business. The government shutdown has an impact on two of the four aforementioned tech giants. That's because the cases against Apple and Amazon have been put on hold.

Google's case and Meta's case will not be paused by the government shutdown


Amazon's trial doesn't start until February of 2027 and Apple's law team is scheduled to be handling depositions and discovery as late as January 2027. The Judges in both cases have granted the government's request to put the trials on hold until federal funding is once again flowing through the pipeline. As for Google and Meta, the shutdown will have no impact on their cases, and they will both continue despite the shutdown.

In one of Google's cases involving its search engine, the government requested that the case be put on pause until funding is resumed. Judge D.C. District Judge Amit Mehta, noting that antitrust litigation continued during the 2019 government shutdown, ruled against that request. Additionally, that case is awaiting Judge Mehta's ruling finalizing his earlier decision. That decision was to allow Google to keep its Chrome Browser. 

Judge Mehta might have ruled to continue Google's case despite the shutdown so that he could wrap things up


The ruling also will prevent Google from signing exclusive deals that force its partners to only use Google Search. The deal will still allow Google to pay Apple and Samsung billions to make Google the default search engine on their products. On October 8th, Judge Mehta will hold the hearing to finalize his rulings regardless of whether the U.S. government is still shut down.

Picture of Judge Amit Mehta who is presiding over the U.S. v. Google cases.
Judge Amit Mehta is presiding over the cases involving Google. | Image credit-American Greatness.

Stephen Calkins, a law professor at Wayne State University, said that Judge Mehta might have decided to go ahead with Google's case even with the shutdown because he would like to wrap it up. "My guess is that Mehta is almost done with this and wants it resolved before technology changes … whereas Amazon and Apple are much earlier."

The DOJ has another case against Google in progress related to Google's alleged monopoly in the online ad market. The DOJ attorneys working the case asked for a pause in court. The request was denied by the judge. 

Judges have discretion whether to pause litigation


Judges have the discretion whether to pause litigation. However, even during a government shutdown, the FTC and DOJ must continue working a case if ordered to do so by the judge. With the Amazon case, the FTC asked to suspend proceedings in the case which deals with Amazon allegedly prioritizing its own products in its online store.

The Federal Judiciary system announced that it plans to have courts remain open through October 17th at the least. Court fee balances and other funds that don't rely on federal funding will be used. In 2018, during a five-week government shutdown, the judiciary remained operational for the entire period.

Should all cases be put on hold during the government shutdown

Vote View Result

You might know that essential government workers, such as Air Traffic Controllers, continue to work during the government shutdown. But they do not get paid the backpay they are owed for the hours they worked during the shutdown until the flow of funds resumes.

When it comes to deciding whether a case should continue to be heard in court during a government shutdown, the judge's decision must be fair to both sides. That's the opinion of Vanderbilt University law professor Rebecca Haw Allensworth. The judge needs to determine how much unpaid work the government's lawyers need to get done. "If you ask an entire trial team to go to trial on furlough, that seems pretty unfair," she said.

Here&#039;s how the government shutdown helps Apple
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

Recommended Stories

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

T-Mobile must meet this FCC test by Q1 2026 or return spectrum to the FCC

by Alan Friedman • 1

At $120 off, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is just too good to pass up

by Preslav Mladenov • 1

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s replacement is basically etched in stone

by Abdullah Asim • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
T-Mobile users getting reprimanded for inappropriate browsing, but carrier not responsible
T-Mobile users getting reprimanded for inappropriate browsing, but carrier not responsible
T-Mobile allows a stranger to take control of a family's account
T-Mobile allows a stranger to take control of a family's account
Amazon slashes prices on both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4)
Amazon slashes prices on both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4)
Galaxy Tab S10+ gets sweet discount, becoming the 12-inch Android tablet to get
Galaxy Tab S10+ gets sweet discount, becoming the 12-inch Android tablet to get

Latest News

T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
T-Mobile announces big news as T-Satellite now supports "essential" apps
T-Mobile announces big news as T-Satellite now supports "essential" apps
I hate the Galaxy S26 Ultra redesign, but I am glad it exists
I hate the Galaxy S26 Ultra redesign, but I am glad it exists
Samsung just went all-in on OpenAI's AI future
Samsung just went all-in on OpenAI's AI future
Oura just dropped smart rings in colors that might make you want a second one (and that’s the whole idea)
Oura just dropped smart rings in colors that might make you want a second one (and that’s the whole idea)
The OnePlus 15 could overshadow every flagship by the end of 2025
The OnePlus 15 could overshadow every flagship by the end of 2025
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless