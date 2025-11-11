Got both an iPhone and a Galaxy at home? Samsung's new update makes them play nice
Samsung is now updating its SmartThings iPhone app with more features for households with iPhones and Samsung devices.
Who says Galaxy phones and iPhones can't coexist in one house? Apparently, Samsung believes they can (and why not), and the company is now updating its SmartThings app for the iPhone, adding a plethora of new features.
Several new features are now being added for users who own Samsung products or devices that are connected to the SmartThings ecosystem. According to the South Korean tech giant, the changes are going to bring value to households where members have both Galaxy and Apple devices.
This feature works similarly to HomeKit automations. For example, users can do things like make a routine for the morning, such as turning on the lights, opening the blinds, and starting the coffee machine. Another helpful routine may be a routine for when you're heading off, which locks the doors, turns the lights off, and activates a home alarm.
What this means in practice: whether someone in your home carries an iPhone and another person uses a Galaxy phone, you can share routines, automate the house, talk to your assistant, and not worry about “oh sorry, your brand doesn't support that.”
If I had a Galaxy phone and an iPhone in the house, I'd want the one app/control setup that works for everyone, not two different systems. Being able to trunk a routine from Siri (“Hey Siri, goodnight”) and have my Samsung-powered appliances respond – that feels modern, simple, and smart.
That said, if you're firmly in one camp (only iPhone + HomeKit or only Samsung + SmartThings) maybe it won't feel that revolutionary for you. But for other homes that are mixed between these two brands? Yeah, this is a thoughtful move, alright. And even if I'm not switching brands any time soon, I like knowing that companies are starting to think less in terms of "our ecosystem only" and more in terms of "your home". At least Samsung is.
Samsung updates SmartThings for iPhone
Several new features are now being added for users who own Samsung products or devices that are connected to the SmartThings ecosystem. According to the South Korean tech giant, the changes are going to bring value to households where members have both Galaxy and Apple devices.
There's a new device groups feature in the SmartThings app. These groups can be viewed and controlled with the SmartThings Apple Watch app. Now, users with an Apple Watch can view their full SmartThings device list. They can also send commands and trigger routines from the timepiece.
SmartThings is also now gaining support for Siri Shortcut controls of SmartThings Routines. With this feature, SmartThings automations are now able to be triggered with Siri commands.
Image Credit - PhoneArena
This feature works similarly to HomeKit automations. For example, users can do things like make a routine for the morning, such as turning on the lights, opening the blinds, and starting the coffee machine. Another helpful routine may be a routine for when you're heading off, which locks the doors, turns the lights off, and activates a home alarm.
The app already supported Live Activities, but now its support is expanding to five recently used devices at a glance. This includes air conditioners, robot vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and other smart appliances.
This update is awesome to houses with both Apple and Samsung devices
This latest update from Samsung to its SmartThings app on iPhone is a pretty big deal for people who live in homes with both iPhones and Galaxy devices. Until now, smart-home ecosystems often pushed you into choosing one brand or platform. But this move lets households mix Apple and Samsung gear and still have things work smoothly together.
Recommended For You
In short, this helps reduce one of those moments of frustration where you own “a bit of everything” tech-wise and yet things still feel clunky. Samsung is moving toward embracing cross-platform smart-home control rather than demanding exclusivity. That's good news for everyone who already has a diverse tech ecosystem at home.
A step in the right direction, if you ask me
I really like this update. Even though I don't always mix brands intentionally, I know a lot of people do – maybe a partner uses one ecosystem, a roommate uses another. So having smart-home tools that work across both Apple and Samsung makes life easier and less annoying.
If I had a Galaxy phone and an iPhone in the house, I'd want the one app/control setup that works for everyone, not two different systems. Being able to trunk a routine from Siri (“Hey Siri, goodnight”) and have my Samsung-powered appliances respond – that feels modern, simple, and smart.
That said, if you're firmly in one camp (only iPhone + HomeKit or only Samsung + SmartThings) maybe it won't feel that revolutionary for you. But for other homes that are mixed between these two brands? Yeah, this is a thoughtful move, alright. And even if I'm not switching brands any time soon, I like knowing that companies are starting to think less in terms of "our ecosystem only" and more in terms of "your home". At least Samsung is.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: