Got both an iPhone and a Galaxy at home? Samsung's new update makes them play nice

Samsung updates SmartThings for iPhone

SmartThings is also now gaining support for Siri Shortcut controls of SmartThings Routines. With this feature, SmartThings automations are now able to be triggered with Siri commands.

The app already supported Live Activities, but now its support is expanding to five recently used devices at a glance. This includes air conditioners, robot vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and other smart appliances.





This update is awesome to houses with both Apple and Samsung devices





In short, this helps reduce one of those moments of frustration where you own “a bit of everything” tech-wise and yet things still feel clunky. Samsung is moving toward embracing cross-platform smart-home control rather than demanding exclusivity. That's good news for everyone who already has a diverse tech ecosystem at home.





A step in the right direction, if you ask me





