Select Google Workspace customers getting shared drives soon

Google revealed back in 2023 that it will update the storage model for Google Workspace Business Starter customers. This change would switch from per-user storage (30GB) to pooled storage for everyone on the Business Starter tier, thus allowing each user to micro-manage their content much easier.

Today, Google confirmed that organizations with Business Starter will have access to shared drives starting mid-September. Once the change goes live, Business Starter users will be able to create shared drives and add members, files, and folders.

According to Google, admin-level and security controls will not be included in the fundamental version of shared drives for Business Starter, which means users won’t benefit from the ability to control access to the items in a shared drive.

Besides moving from per-user storage to pooled storage next month, the shared drives already offer quite a few important perks to Google Workspace customers:

  • Easy discoverability: Less time spent requesting access to files and searching for relevant documents with all of your team’s files in one place.
  • Files are forever: All content stays put — even when collaborators or team members leave, your content won’t.
  • Easy collaboration: Every member of a shared drive can explore and collaborate in the same files. You can also add users outside your team or organization.
  • Accessible anywhere: Regardless of location or device, you can always access the files you need most.

If you’re a Business Starter customer or plan to become one by mid-September, when shared drives are made available, all users will be able to create shared drives by default.

However, admins can update their settings before Business Starter users gain access to the feature starting on September 23, 2024. Additionally, admins will be able to use the console to add and remove members, change access level of members, as well as restrict moving content externally.

Last but not least, admins will not be able to set default settings, and Business Starter users will not be allowed to change settings.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

