Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Android Apps Google Wearables

Google brings Gboard keyboard app to Wear OS smartwatches

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 06, 2021, 3:18 PM
Google brings Gboard keyboard app to Wear OS smartwatches
Wear OS is not really in a great state, but Google is still supporting its operating system for wearable devices with new features and improvements. After delivering a major update early this year, Google is now bringing one of the most popular keyboard apps for Android devices to Wear OS.

Gboard is now available for all smartwatches powered by Wear OS, Google confirmed today. The new app should make it easier for smartwatch users to type their messages or search for new apps.

For those who haven't used Gboard until now, it's worth noting that this keyboard app supports multiple input methods. For example, you can use the traditional QWERTY keyboard layout, as well as gesture input and voice input for a hands-free approach.

Also, Google's keyboard app features enhanced suggestions and corrections, which means that scrollable word suggestions offer more options when the user is actively texting.

Finally, Gboard comes with multi-language support, so you can switch between keyboard languages directly from the app. To switch between languages simply tap the dedicated shortcut at the bottom of the screen. Keep in mind that Gboard only supports those languages that are already supported by Wear OS.

If you're looking to install more apps on your smartwatch, here are some of the best Wear OS smartwatch apps that you can find.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Latest Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 leak tips new sizes
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G could cost less than $1,000
Popular stories
In-house Pixel 6 chipset increasingly likely as Google confirms existence of Whitechapel
Popular stories
Gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 concept renders show off leaked design

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install this security update now or face losing control of their phones
Popular stories
Google presumably testing UWB tech on the Pixel 6
Popular stories
Leaked pictures suggest Samsung is going all-in on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy hands-on video shows a sleeker notch, larger camera modules
Popular stories
Video from Google shows an unreleased Pixel smartphone
Popular stories
Samsung's next big tablets get a fresh batch of leaked renders and specs

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless