Wear OS smartwatches now makes it easier to protect against sunburns
But let's not trash-talk Wear OS, especially now that it's getting a brand new feature that could protect users from potential … sunburns. Yes, you heard that right! Google has just announced that Wear OS is now getting an UV (ultraviolet) index based on the user's location.
Starting today, Wear OS smartwatches can tell users the ultraviolet radiation at their location at any given time. Obviously, the higher the UV index, the higher the risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure. That being said, the new feature is now rolling out to all Wear OS smartwatches globally, but it might take a few days to reach all users.