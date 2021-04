Wear OS smartwatches now makes it easier to protect against sunburns

Wear OS is far from being perfect, and, weirdly, Google doesn't seem to pour in enough resources to make it at least bearable for users. Nevertheless, Wear OS is getting new features and improvements once in a while, although these aren't at the top of the list from a user perspective.But let's not trash-talk Wear OS, especially now that it's getting a brand new feature that could protect users from potential … sunburns. Yes, you heard that right! Google has just announced that Wear OS is now getting an UV (ultraviolet) index based on the user's location.What this means is that on top of the Weather app that shows you the current condition and temperature, you will also get to check the UV index, which ranges from 0 to +11. The ultraviolet index is an international standard that measures the strength of sunburn-producing ultraviolet radiation.Starting today, Wear OS smartwatches can tell users the ultraviolet radiation at their location at any given time. Obviously, the higher the UV index, the higher the risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure. That being said, the new feature is now rolling out to all Wear OS smartwatches globally, but it might take a few days to reach all users.