iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Android Software updates Google

Google rolls out an enhanced voice typing feature to Gboard, adding more Google Assistant commands and automatic punctuation

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Nov 03, 2020, 1:43 AM
Google rolls out an enhanced voice typing feature to Gboard, adding more Google Assistant commands and automatic punctuation
Owners of the new Pixel 5, as well as the budget-friendly Pixel 4a and last year’s flagship Pixel 4 and 4 XL, are going to receive an update to Gboard which will introduce an “enhanced voice typing” capability that features the new Google Assistant, reports 9to5Google.

This new feature will help you save time typing and is brought to you by Google Assistant, which will now provide more commands for voice typing. For example, you can say “Clear” to delete the transcribed text, instead of having to delete it with the backspace key.



What’s more, there is a new option that will automatically add punctuation to your voice-typed message or note. You will no longer have to manually say commands such as “comma”, “period” or “question/exclamation mark”. You can disable or enable this capability.

In order to use this new feature, your Pixel phone has to have the “new Google Assistant”, as well as the latest Gboard beta, version 10.0+, installed on your device. At the moment, this seems to not be a full launch just yet. If you have this new feature and you want to disable it, you can do that by switching the Voice Typing > Enhanced Voice Typing toggle off.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple teases 'One More Thing' as it announces November 10 event
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
Pandemic hurts iPhone sales, helps iPad sales; kudos to Apple for hitting a five-year target
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Pixel 5: Camera Comparison

Popular stories

Popular stories
Moto G 5G is headed to Verizon with Snapdragon 750G, triple camera, more
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
Snapdragon 875 crushes Samsung's first 5nm chip in benchmark leak
Popular stories
The Google Pixel deals we expect seeing on Black Friday
Popular stories
Another budget Motorola smartphone is on the way
Popular stories
Apple admits that the AirPods Pro is having serious issues with audio

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless