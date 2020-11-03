Google rolls out an enhanced voice typing feature to Gboard, adding more Google Assistant commands and automatic punctuation
This new feature will help you save time typing and is brought to you by Google Assistant, which will now provide more commands for voice typing. For example, you can say “Clear” to delete the transcribed text, instead of having to delete it with the backspace key.
What’s more, there is a new option that will automatically add punctuation to your voice-typed message or note. You will no longer have to manually say commands such as “comma”, “period” or “question/exclamation mark”. You can disable or enable this capability.
In order to use this new feature, your Pixel phone has to have the “new Google Assistant”, as well as the latest Gboard beta, version 10.0+, installed on your device. At the moment, this seems to not be a full launch just yet. If you have this new feature and you want to disable it, you can do that by switching the Voice Typing > Enhanced Voice Typing toggle off.