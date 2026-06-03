Grab Samsung Galaxy 5G for free at Total Wireless

The best of App Store: Apple revealed the 2026 Apple Design Award winners

If you're wondering what app you should check out on your iPhone next or what game deserves your precious time, Apple has some suggestions.

0
Mariyan Slavov
By
Apple Apps Games
Add as a preferred source on Google
WWDC logo
WWDC is just around the corner but the best apps and games are already here | Image by Apple
If you're wondering what app you should check out on your iPhone next, Apple has some suggestions. The company just revealed the winners of its annual Design Awards, and there are dozen apps and games worth the space in your phone's memory.

These 12 champions were handpicked from 36 global finalists. There's one app and one game in six categories, so there is both fun and useful software for everyone in the Apple ecosystem.

The six categories are as follows: Delight and Fun, Inclusivity, Innovation, Interaction, Social Impact, and Visuals and Graphics.

“This year’s Apple Design Award winners are a remarkable reflection of how developers are creating exceptional experiences,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “Whether delivering intuitive features or exciting gameplay, these apps and games represent the very best of what our platform makes possible. We are incredibly proud to celebrate these developers and are grateful for their commitment to enriching the lives of people everywhere.”


Recommended For You

Here are the 2026 Design Award winners:


Delight and Fun



Both grug and Is This Seat Taken rely on humor and wittiness to win the public. grug is a feel-good app that delivers words of wisdom in the form of neolythic quotes. Is This Seat Taken is a puzzle game that will test your wit and logic with a stylish and minimalistic UI. The goal is to successfully navigate the quirks and turbulences of public transport.

Winners: 
Is This Seat Taken? (game)

Inclusivity


Guitar Wiz offers all the necessary tools and guidance for new and veteran guitarists. | Image by Apple - The best of App Store: Apple revealed the 2026 Apple Design Award winners
Guitar Wiz offers all the necessary tools and guidance for new and veteran guitarists. | Image by Apple

Guitar players will be delighter by the new Guitar Wiz app, which comes with everything you need, not only for beginners, but for advanced players as well. From voiced guided instructions, to chords, finger placements, and more. 

Pine Hearts, on the other hand, is a feel-good game in which you're rewarded for the good deeds you're doing in this world. The game is accessible to players of all skill levels and won't put additional pressure on you in this fast-moving world.

Winners: 
Pine Hearts (game)

What's your favorite Apple Design Award app?
0 Votes

Innovation



The NBA app is for Vision Pro and takes watching basketball to a whole new level. You can watch up to five games at once, look at virtual leaderboards, see all players on a 3D tabletop model of the court, and hear their shoes screeching as they play. You need the Vision Pro headset to enjoy this one, though.

Blue Prince is an old school adventure puzzle game, reimagined for modern hardware. The puzzles are really cool, and the story itself is so engaging, the game's worth playing solely for the plot itself.

Winners: 
Blue Prince (game)

Interaction



Moonlitt is a Moon phase tracker and it's so beautifully done, you will forget to look at the real moon. It uses Liquid Glass UI and helps you plan your next astronomy trip or just enjoy the Moon and everything around it, literally.

Sago Mini Jinja's Garden is a gardening simulator (sort of), but it lets you not only plant seed and grow stuff from them, but also harvest the crops and cook them into different dishes. The interface is pretty intuitive and if you have Apple Arcade you can enjoy this little game.

Winners: 
Sago Mini Jinja’s Garden (game)

What's your favorite Apple Design Award game?
0 Votes

Social Impact



News in Depth is designed specifically for the Vision Pro headset and will take you right in the center of the action. It features news pieces from experienced editors curated and organized for maximum convenience. It's a completely new way to watch the news!

Consume me is a very interesting slice-of-life roleplaying game that touches on some sensitive subjects such as body image, love, school goals and pressure, and more. The game has a dark sense of humor and 13 different endings.

Winners: 
Consume Me (game)

Visuals and Graphics



While Tide Guide may look like a simple tide level tracker, the app offers much more, and also in a very easy to understand way. From full-screen charts, custom animations, and hour-by-hour forecast to the Liquid Glass integration, aquatic theme, and sky-matching palette - this app is just gorgeous.

The heavy hitter in the gaming world - Cyberpunk 2077 - is the winner in the Visual and Graphics category and for good reasons. The game takes full advantage of the silicon in Mac machines to immerse you in a vibrant post-apocalyptic world.

Winners: 
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition (game)

The winners will have their spotlight during the WWDC this Monday, so stay tuned. Meanwhile, you can try these right now and share your thoughts in the comments below. Which one's your favorite?
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.webp
Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
Read the latest from Mariyan Slavov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
Samsung Messages dies in July, and its Google replacement isn't a clean swap
Samsung Messages dies in July, and its Google replacement isn't a clean swap
T-Mobile users are realizing their power, and it's costing the carrier
T-Mobile users are realizing their power, and it's costing the carrier
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
AT&T and T-Mobile look on as Verizon continues its winning streak
AT&T and T-Mobile look on as Verizon continues its winning streak
SpaceX takes direct aim at T-Mobile and Verizon in a move that AT&T users will also cheer
SpaceX takes direct aim at T-Mobile and Verizon in a move that AT&T users will also cheer
Latest News
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
The Galaxy S27 Ultra could outperform every flagship before it thanks to this Samsung research team
The Galaxy S27 Ultra could outperform every flagship before it thanks to this Samsung research team