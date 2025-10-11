iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

New features make the Google Translate app more useful and easier to use

The app will now explain certain translations and even teach you how to learn new languages.

The Google Translate app seen on an Android phone.
Get this. Google Translate, according to Google, translates one trillion words every month. And with so many different languages and so many different words, you can be sure that not every word is translated correctly. Unlike kids taking a test in your typical algebra class, Google Translate does not have to show its work. But that might change. Google is testing a feature for the Google Translate app that replaces the "Ask A Follow-up" button (which isn't available on the iOS version of the app) with two new buttons that say "Understand" and "Ask."

The "Understand" button provides the reasoning behind a specific translation.  It shows additional context and insight about the translated text. Such insights include:

Grammar explanations that take a deep dive into the sentence structure.
Word sense and idioms. This explains how and why certain words or phrases were interpreted and translated
Cultural notes explain how politeness levels or gender impacts the translation.

The "Ask" button will allow the user to ask AI to ask for a customized or improved translation. For example, you can ask for:

A translation using a different tone such as formal, casual, or simplified.
Ask for alternative translations.
Ask to see a regional variant of the translation.
Ask AI to use something specific in a sentence.

With this feature, Google Translate does more than provide you with a translation. Now, the app will give you the reasoning behind a certain translation and give you the tools needed to get a translation that matches your specific needs.

Another new feature being tested was found in the Google Translate for Android app in version 9.21.36.816661266.2. This has yet to hit my Pixel 6 Pro which is running version 9.20.43.815830677.1. This change shows the translated text in larger font than the one previously used. The larger font is also used in full-screen mode. This should make it easier for people with less than perfect vision to see the translation.

This feature has already been found in the iOS version of Google Translate and should arrive soon for the Android version of the app. If you don't have the app on either platform, you can tap this link to download Google Translate on an Android phone. To install the app on your iPhone, tap on this link.

Google Translate product manager Matt Sheets says, "We're going far beyond simple language-to-language translation." He added that the app now will allow users to "listen and speak with confidence on the topics you care about." This comment is in line with Google's previous announcement made during the summer that the Translate app would be more educational and offer Duolingo style lessons.

Open the Google Translate app and at the bottom right of the display there is a button that says "Practice." You can choose to put English, Spanish, French, or Portuguese on the screen while you learn Spanish or French. You can also select your current level of the language you want to learn from Basic, Intermediate, or Advanced.

  • Talk to my partner and their family.
  • Getting around the city. 
  • I want to get a better job.
You can also choose to learn how to handle professional conversations, everyday interactions, and how to speak with friends and family. You can learn how to speak your second language while attending school or university, discussing arts, culture, and entertainment, and when navigating travel and transportation.

Googler Sheets wrote back in August, "Whether you're an early learner looking to begin practicing conversation or an advanced speaker looking to brush up on vocabulary for an upcoming trip, Translate can now create tailored listening and speaking practice sessions just for you. These interactive practices are generated on-the-fly and intelligently adapt to your skill level." The language feature is considered to be in Beta.

