New features make the Google Translate app more useful and easier to use
The app will now explain certain translations and even teach you how to learn new languages.
Get this. Google Translate, according to Google, translates one trillion words every month. And with so many different languages and so many different words, you can be sure that not every word is translated correctly. Unlike kids taking a test in your typical algebra class, Google Translate does not have to show its work. But that might change. Google is testing a feature for the Google Translate app that replaces the "Ask A Follow-up" button (which isn't available on the iOS version of the app) with two new buttons that say "Understand" and "Ask."
New buttons add new capabilities to the Google Translate app
The "Understand" button provides the reasoning behind a specific translation. It shows additional context and insight about the translated text. Such insights include:
Grammar explanations that take a deep dive into the sentence structure.
Word sense and idioms. This explains how and why certain words or phrases were interpreted and translated
Cultural notes explain how politeness levels or gender impacts the translation.
Word sense and idioms. This explains how and why certain words or phrases were interpreted and translated
Cultural notes explain how politeness levels or gender impacts the translation.
The "Ask" button will allow the user to ask AI to ask for a customized or improved translation. For example, you can ask for:
A translation using a different tone such as formal, casual, or simplified.
Ask for alternative translations.
Ask to see a regional variant of the translation.
Ask AI to use something specific in a sentence.
These two AI buttons are considered experimental
With this feature, Google Translate does more than provide you with a translation. Now, the app will give you the reasoning behind a certain translation and give you the tools needed to get a translation that matches your specific needs.
New larger font size for the Google Translate app includes the full-size option. | Image credit-Android Authority
Larger font makes translated words easer to see
Another new feature being tested was found in the Google Translate for Android app in version 9.21.36.816661266.2. This has yet to hit my Pixel 6 Pro which is running version 9.20.43.815830677.1. This change shows the translated text in larger font than the one previously used. The larger font is also used in full-screen mode. This should make it easier for people with less than perfect vision to see the translation.
Google adds two new buttons to the Google Translate app. | Image credit-Android Authority
This feature has already been found in the iOS version of Google Translate and should arrive soon for the Android version of the app. If you don't have the app on either platform, you can tap this link to download Google Translate on an Android phone. To install the app on your iPhone, tap on this link.
Learn a new language using the Google Translate app
Google Translate product manager Matt Sheets says, "We're going far beyond simple language-to-language translation." He added that the app now will allow users to "listen and speak with confidence on the topics you care about." This comment is in line with Google's previous announcement made during the summer that the Translate app would be more educational and offer Duolingo style lessons.
The Google Translate app can help you learn a new language. | Image credit-PhoneArena
Open the Google Translate app and at the bottom right of the display there is a button that says "Practice." You can choose to put English, Spanish, French, or Portuguese on the screen while you learn Spanish or French. You can also select your current level of the language you want to learn from Basic, Intermediate, or Advanced.
Recommended Stories
- Talk to my partner and their family.
- Getting around the city.
- I want to get a better job.
- Talk to my partner and their family.
You can also choose to learn how to handle professional conversations, everyday interactions, and how to speak with friends and family. You can learn how to speak your second language while attending school or university, discussing arts, culture, and entertainment, and when navigating travel and transportation.
Googler Sheets wrote back in August, "Whether you're an early learner looking to begin practicing conversation or an advanced speaker looking to brush up on vocabulary for an upcoming trip, Translate can now create tailored listening and speaking practice sessions just for you. These interactive practices are generated on-the-fly and intelligently adapt to your skill level." The language feature is considered to be in Beta.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: