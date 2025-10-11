New features make the Google Translate app more useful and easier to use

New buttons add new capabilities to the Google Translate app





The "Understand" button provides the reasoning behind a specific translation. It shows additional context and insight about the translated text. Such insights include:





Grammar explanations that take a deep dive into the sentence structure.

Word sense and idioms. This explains how and why certain words or phrases were interpreted and translated

Cultural notes explain how politeness levels or gender impacts the translation.





The "Ask" button will allow the user to ask AI to ask for a customized or improved translation. For example, you can ask for:





A translation using a different tone such as formal, casual, or simplified.

Ask for alternative translations.

Ask to see a regional variant of the translation.

Ask AI to use something specific in a sentence.





These two AI buttons are considered experimental





With this feature, Google Translate does more than provide you with a translation. Now, the app will give you the reasoning behind a certain translation and give you the tools needed to get a translation that matches your specific needs.

Larger font makes translated words easer to see





Another new feature being tested was found in the Google Translate for Android app in version 9.21.36.816661266.2. This has yet to hit my Pixel 6 Pro which is running version 9.20.43.815830677.1. This change shows the translated text in larger font than the one previously used. The larger font is also used in full-screen mode. This should make it easier for people with less than perfect vision to see the translation.









Learn a new language using the Google Translate app





Google Translate product manager Matt Sheets says, "We're going far beyond simple language-to-language translation." He added that the app now will allow users to "listen and speak with confidence on the topics you care about." This comment is in line with Google's previous announcement made during the summer that the Translate app would be more educational and offer Duolingo style lessons.









Open the Google Translate app and at the bottom right of the display there is a button that says "Practice." You can choose to put English, Spanish, French, or Portuguese on the screen while you learn Spanish or French. You can also select your current level of the language you want to learn from Basic, Intermediate, or Advanced.



You can also choose to learn how to handle professional conversations, everyday interactions, and how to speak with friends and family. You can learn how to speak your second language while attending school or university, discussing arts, culture, and entertainment, and when navigating travel and transportation.





Googler Sheets wrote back in August, "Whether you're an early learner looking to begin practicing conversation or an advanced speaker looking to brush up on vocabulary for an upcoming trip, Translate can now create tailored listening and speaking practice sessions just for you. These interactive practices are generated on-the-fly and intelligently adapt to your skill level." The language feature is considered to be in Beta.