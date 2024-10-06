Subscribe to access exclusive content
Google begins rollout of Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, and Remote Lock on Androids

By
Android Google
Image of the theft protection setting on Android
Google is expanding the rollout of its Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, and Remote Lock features to Android users worldwide. These features, which were initially in beta in Brazil, are designed to enhance the security of Android devices and protect user data in case of theft.

The Theft Detection Lock utilizes a machine learning model to identify when a phone is snatched from the user's hand, whether the thief escapes on foot, bike, or car. Upon detection, the phone automatically locks, preventing access to apps and data.

Google announced the Theft Protection feature back in May. | Video credit — Google

Offline Device Lock is another protective measure that automatically locks the screen if a thief disconnects the phone from the internet for an extended period. This helps prevent data access even when the device is offline.

The third feature, Remote Lock, allows users to remotely lock their phone using their phone number. This is particularly useful in situations where users cannot sign in to Find My Device using their Google account password.

The rollout of these features has already begun, with some users reporting having access to Theft Detection Lock and Offline Device Lock, while others have Remote Lock. Google has confirmed that the final versions of these features will be available to more users this year.

The Theft Protection and Remote Lock features as they are appearing to users now with this rollout. | Images credit — Mishaal Rahman

Here's a quick recap of what each one of these features does:
  • Theft Detection Lock uses a machine learning model to detect theft scenarios, such as when a phone is snatched and the thief tries to escape.
  • Offline Device Lock automatically locks the screen if the phone is kept disconnected from the internet for an extended time.
  • Remote Lock allows users to lock their phone remotely using their phone number.

These features are a welcome addition to Android's security arsenal, providing users with greater peace of mind knowing that their data is better protected in case their device is stolen.

I am particularly interested in the potential of the Theft Detection Lock feature. The use of machine learning to detect theft is an innovative approach, and I am curious to see how effective it will be in real-world scenarios. I am also pleased to see the addition of Offline Device Lock, as it addresses a vulnerability that thieves could exploit to access data.
Johanna Romero
