Forget Prime Day, Walmart slashes $120 off the Pixel Watch 3, turning it into a steal

The watch ranks among the best on the market and is a no-brainer at its current price.

October Prime Day may be over, but Pixel users can still save big on the Pixel Watch 3—just not on Amazon.

This time, the best place to snag a new Pixel Watch 3 is Walmart, where the retailer is offering a massive $170 discount on the 45mm Wi-Fi version of Google’s latest flagship smartwatch. That brings the price down to just $229.99—an unbeatable deal compared to its usual cost of about $400.

Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm): Save $170 at Walmart!

$229 99
$399 99
$170 off (43%)
The 45mm Wi-Fi version of the Pixel Watch 3 is selling at a massive and pretty rare $170 discount at Walmart. With its numerous features, sleek design, and dependable battery life, the Pixel Watch 3 is a must-have for shoppers who want a premium smartwatch at a bargain price.
Buy at Walmart


Sadly, we can’t say how long this offer will stay up for grabs. Since you can rarely save this much on the Pixel Watch 3, we encourage you to act fast and capitalize on this deal while it lasts. After all, this is one of the best smartwatches money can buy right now.

Designed to rival premium smartwatches from Apple and Samsung, the Pixel Watch 3 is packed with features from top to bottom. Powered by Wear OS, it’s fully customizable and offers access to third-party apps through the Google Play Store.

It also supports smart notifications, phone calls, and NFC, so you’ll never miss a notification, can chat with friends straight from your wrist, and pay for your Starbucks coffee with a quick flick of your wrist.

Of course, it doubles as a fitness tracker, boasting all the health-tracking features you’d expect from a smartwatch of this caliber. It can monitor your sleep, stress levels, heart rate, and even body temperature. In other words, you’ll have a reliable companion that offers valuable insight into your body and habits, helping you lead a healthier lifestyle.

Now add dependable all-day battery life and a stylish dome-like design that complements any outfit, and you’ve got a smartwatch that’s worth every penny at just $229.99. So, don’t miss out—grab the Pixel Watch 3 at a bargain price today!

