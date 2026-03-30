New Google Pixel feature learns your habits to be useful

Android Authority

Automatically tweaking commute setting





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Real-time commute info

In addition to managing device behavior during your travels, the March 2026 Pixel Drop introduced real-time transit info to the At a Glance widget. This displays live commute conditions, such as delays, directly on your screen.



Your phone may take a few weeks to learn your routine, after which it will begin surfacing these updates on your home screen and lock screen.



Both features can be accessed under the Modes menu, which lives in Settings. They are available on the In addition to managing device behavior during your travels, the March 2026 Pixel Drop introduced real-time transit info to the At a Glance widget. This displays live commute conditions, such as delays, directly on your screen.Your phone may take a few weeks to learn your routine, after which it will begin surfacing these updates on your home screen and lock screen.Both features can be accessed under the Modes menu, which lives in Settings. They are available on the Pixel 7 and newer handsets.



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What do you find Pixel Modes helpful for? Minimizing distractions. Not having to fiddle with settings every time. I forgot they existed. For invading my privacy. Vote 3 Votes

Getting more out of your Pixel

As our screen time increases, so does the complexity of how we use our devices at different times of the day. This is where Pixel Modes shine, ensuring your preferred settings activate based on your activity.



Custom settings are especially useful during a morning commute when most of us are rushing out the door without the time to adjust settings manually. As our screen time increases, so does the complexity of how we use our devices at different times of the day. This is where Pixel Modes shine, ensuring your preferred settings activate based on your activity.Custom settings are especially useful during a morning commute when most of us are rushing out the door without the time to adjust settings manually.

Seamless experience comes at a price



Automating these tweaks is about more than just convenience. By kicking in automatically, Transit mode reduces distractions when you are on the move.



This aligns with the broader push by manufacturers to make devices more helpful. By adapting itself to the situation without user input, the Pixel blends seamlessly into your lifestyle.



However, while Transit mode promises a more peaceful journey, it is another instance of users granting devices deeper insight into their lives, including their travel patterns. The phone no longer just reacts to your needs, it anticipates them. At the very least, it might spare you the angry glares of fellow commuters when an alarm goes off at the wrong time.

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