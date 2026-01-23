Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

These Pixel 10a renders will leave you questioning why Google made this phone at all

Is Pixel 10a just a renamed Pixel 9a?

Pixel 9a kept on a table.
A new round of Google Pixel 10a renders is out, showcasing the device from all angles.

Are we really looking at a new phone?


In October last year, CAD-based renders of the Google Pixel 10a surfaced, hinting that the device would look very similar to the Pixel 9a. Now, a new set of renders of the upcoming device has emerged, showcasing it from all angles and further reinforcing the chances that it will look almost identical to its predecessor.

The rear camera design and its positioning, the bezel around the display, and the power and volume buttons—by looking at any of these physical aspects in a Pixel 10a render, you won't be able to tell whether you're looking at an upcoming device or the existing Pixel 9a. If you think it'll see an upgrade in specs... well, it will disappoint you there too.

Other than the processor, which is expected to be an upgraded version of the Tensor G4, nothing else appears to be changing in the 9a, as per the leaks that have emerged until now. There will be the same 6.3-inch 120 Hz display, the same 8 GB RAM, the same 5100 mAh battery, the same 23 W wired charging, and the same 48 MP main and 13 MP ultrawide camera.

Why do you think Google is even releasing the Pixel 10a?

Why is this phone even coming?



Looking at the specifications and design, the only question you must be asking yourself, and one I am asking myself while writing this piece, is why Google is even making this smartphone. The existence of the Pixel 10a will definitely take the bad reputation we have about smartphone makers, that they barely change anything in their device designs and specifications these days, to a completely new level.

When you're not changing anything, then why are you even releasing this phone at all? Personally, I believe releasing a new version of each model made sense a few years ago. But now, manufacturers should definitely take at least a one- to two-year gap when there's nothing new to add to the device each year.

From what I can understand, the only benefit of buying the Pixel 10a would be that you will get one year of extra updates. Otherwise, I don't see any reason to get the 10a if you already have its predecessor. That said, the release date of the device isn't finalized yet, but it is expected to be revealed sometime in February.
