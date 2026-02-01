A new leak gives us our best look yet at Samsung's upcoming flagship
Samsung's next powerhouse looks thinner and bolder than ever.
A fresh look at what seems to be an official marketing image for the Galaxy S26 Ultra has just surfaced online, and we can finally get a more realistic glimpse of what to expect from Samsung’s next major flagship. Even though the official unveiling is still expected to be a few weeks away, this leak suggests that the Ultra is going with a new, sophisticated design that does not compromise on its signature features.
In a new leak, a high-quality image has surfaced that seems to be straight out of Samsung’s marketing team. The leak comes from Evan Blass (@EVLeaks), a source with an impeccable track record, which adds to our confidence that we are looking at something genuine. The first thing that caught our eye in this image is the new Cobalt Violet color, which looks incredibly premium and is expected to be one of the major color options this year.
This leak gives us a more realistic idea of what the S26 Ultra will be like when it’s out. If you’re currently using an older Note or an S22 Ultra, this will likely be the no-brainer upgrade you’ve been waiting for this year.
Personally, I think the Cobalt Violet color option looks like a home run. Samsung has been pretty boring when it comes to color, sticking to grays and blacks, so this bold, moody purple is a welcome change. I’ve had a lot of time with the current Galaxy S25 Ultra, and though it’s an awesome device, rumors of a thinner build on the S26 Ultra have me intrigued. There’s nothing worse than a large phone getting uncomfortable after a while, so I welcome this change.
A first glance at the new violet beauty
Samsung also shows off the S Pen in this image, which confirms that the feature will not be going anywhere. It can be seen resting against a device that looks incredibly sleek, which is also in line with rumors that this year’s model will be even thinner than usual.
Why this matters for your next upgrade
Leaked marketing image of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Image credit — Evan Blass
Samsung’s focus on staying ahead of Apple and Google by investing heavily in that massive 200-megapixel camera and unique S Pen experience can be a great thing if you use your phone for work or for drawing. Or maybe if you just have to have the absolute best screen on the market.
Which rumored Galaxy S26 Ultra feature are you most excited about?
Is it time to get excited?
