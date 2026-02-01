Amazon’s latest deal just made the Pixel 9a the best bang-for-the-buck phone you can get
The Pixel 9a may be affordable, but it still offers everything you'd need and is now selling for $100 off.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Pixel 9a—even if you aren’t in the market for a new smartphone right now.Looking for a budget phone that delivers speedy performance? Well, I strongly encourage you to check out Amazon’s deal on the
This is a limited-time deal, though. Plus, Amazon has already sold over 2K units of the Obsidian model in the past month alone. Therefore, I’d act quickly and hit that "deal" button at the beginning of the article or in the product box if I were looking for a bargain right now. After all, the Pixel 9a may be a budget phone, but it punches way above its weight, making it a no-brainer if you’re after performance, incredible cameras, and a stunning display at a price that won’t break the bank.
Sure, sure, its Tensor G4 chipset isn’t the latest silicon from Google, I know. However, you’re actually getting exceptional performance for that sub-$400 price tag. This is the same silicon that powers the Pixel 9 Pro, meaning you’re getting flagship-level firepower at a bargain cost.
As for the display, the 6.3-inch P-OLED panel on board has a 2424 x 1080 resolution and supports HDR content, allowing you to enjoy YouTube videos and Instagram reels in high quality.
Now, there is a compromise you’ll be making if you get a Pixel 9a: the lack of certain AI-powered features like the Pixel Screenshots app and Call Notes. That’s because the phone has only 8GB of RAM, which is insufficient for demanding on-device AI tasks. You still get some AI-powered features like Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, and Circle to Search, but you won’t be getting the full package.
These days, manufacturers think we all want AI in everything, but the truth is most of us just desire phones that are speedy enough for daily tasks, have capable cameras, a stunning display, and won’t break the bank. For me, the Pixel 9a fits the bill perfectly. It’s not too expensive—especially at this price—it can handle most tasks without breaking a sweat, takes beautiful photos like a proper Pixel, and has a stunning display for some quality downtime.
The retailer is selling this affordable Google handset for $100 off, letting you pick one up for just under $400 instead of $500. The model on sale is the 128GB variant, sure, but you can actually get the color that best matches your taste, which I think makes this deal even better. A few weeks ago, only the Iris version was on sale, but now you can get whatever paint job your heart desires.
This is a limited-time deal, though. Plus, Amazon has already sold over 2K units of the Obsidian model in the past month alone. Therefore, I’d act quickly and hit that "deal" button at the beginning of the article or in the product box if I were looking for a bargain right now. After all, the Pixel 9a may be a budget phone, but it punches way above its weight, making it a no-brainer if you’re after performance, incredible cameras, and a stunning display at a price that won’t break the bank.
Recommended For You
With it being a Pixel, you’ll also be scoring a handset with solid camera performance, which is impeccable for the current price. That’s because our friend here boasts a 48MP main camera and a 13MP selfie snapper, both of which are complemented by Google’s image processing software, ensuring photos have high detail and vibrant colors.
As for the display, the 6.3-inch P-OLED panel on board has a 2424 x 1080 resolution and supports HDR content, allowing you to enjoy YouTube videos and Instagram reels in high quality.
Now, there is a compromise you’ll be making if you get a Pixel 9a: the lack of certain AI-powered features like the Pixel Screenshots app and Call Notes. That’s because the phone has only 8GB of RAM, which is insufficient for demanding on-device AI tasks. You still get some AI-powered features like Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, and Circle to Search, but you won’t be getting the full package.
Should not having every AI feature stop you from getting a brand-new Pixel 9a for $100 off? I don’t think so. Chances are you won't even use the AI features the phone does come with, let alone miss the ones reserved for more expensive models.
These days, manufacturers think we all want AI in everything, but the truth is most of us just desire phones that are speedy enough for daily tasks, have capable cameras, a stunning display, and won’t break the bank. For me, the Pixel 9a fits the bill perfectly. It’s not too expensive—especially at this price—it can handle most tasks without breaking a sweat, takes beautiful photos like a proper Pixel, and has a stunning display for some quality downtime.
I really appreciate the Pixel 9a even though I’m more of a Galaxy fan myself. But the value this bad boy offers at $400 is remarkable. That’s why, from one savvy shopper to another, my advice is simple: Do not miss out! Score a Pixel 9a in your favorite color for $100 off now while you can still choose between all the hues. It may be too late tomorrow!
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: