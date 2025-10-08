At $350 off, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is the camera phone I recommend this October Prime Day
As one of the best phones on the market, this bad boy is an absolute bargain at its current price on Amazon. Don't miss out!
Prime Big Deal Days is in full swing, offering massive discounts on some of the best phones on the market. Even Google’s former top-of-the-line Pixel 9 Pro XL is going for a hefty markdown right now.
Its 128GB variant is discounted by a whopping $350, letting you snag one of the best phones on the market for just under $750. Sure, that’s still far from affordable, but considering it usually goes for around $1,100, I’d say this is a deal you don’t want to pass up. I know I definitely wouldn’t.
While our friend here may not be among the latest and greatest anymore, it still delivers high-end performance, courtesy of its Tensor G4 chip and 16GB of RAM. You’ll be able to run heavy apps and play demanding games without any hiccups. And thanks to its ample system memory, it handles on-device AI-powered tasks seamlessly.
But the biggest reason to get this handsome fella, aside from the hefty $350 discount, is its exceptional camera performance. Even I, who don’t use my phone’s cameras very often, can’t deny that I’d probably be constantly looking for excuses to take pictures, just to enjoy the high level of detail and vibrant colors the 50 MP main snapper delivers.
So, yeah! I truly believe the Pixel 9 Pro XL is an absolute bargain this October Prime Day. It ticks all the right boxes for me, and I’d definitely consider getting one if I weren’t so madly in love with clamshell foldables. If it feels like a great choice for you, I urge you to act fast and grab one at an unbeatable price while this Prime Day offer still lasts!
Of course, I’ll also need a beautiful display in order to fully appreciate the awesome photos of my cat I’ve just taken, so another thing I like about this phone is its 6.8-inch OLED screen, which features a 2992 x 1344 resolution and HDR support. This allows it to deliver stunning visuals, whether you want to relive a favorite memory or just wind down with the latest video of your favorite YouTuber.
