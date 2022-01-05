Google Photos update silently removes a useful video backup option

Google Photos update silently removes a useful video backup option0
You can no longer disable video backup over cellular data
The removal of the feature was done silently, replaced by the ability to specify a daily backup limit. The feature that was removed allowed you to prevent videos from being backed up to Google Photos when your phone is using its cellular internet, instead of Wi-Fi. Previously, you were able to separate video backup from photo backup.
Previously, the app had separate options to back up photos and videos over cellular data, and you were presented with the choice to back up videos only when your phone is connected to a Wi-Fi network. Now, a new feature lets you specify a daily backup limit for mobile networks. However, this feature keeps photos and video together and you don't have the option to apply it to videos only.
Currently, you can choose to set no data allowance at all or to specify 5MB to 30MB for mobile data usage, which is not much by American and European standards. There is also an option to set no limit for media backups; however, these options aren't ideal for countries where there aren't unlimited plans for cellular data, or they are way too expensive to afford.
New Google Photos features that have been released recently
As we already stated above, Google has been working hard on updating the Google Photos app and many of its other apps. The most recent addition to the app's feature uses the so-called "Memories" capability and Memory Learning to fill in some missing background details behind the subject.
"Memories" is a collection of photos and videos from previous years or recent weeks. The new feature will use this technology and Google's photo processing abilities to create fun videos of a given moment in 3D. This way, you can see your photos in an interesting new way.
Additionally, Google has recently improved Cinematic photos with the same machine learning that fills in parts of the background. This allows the virtual camera to move freely and resemble a movie director for your photos.
What's more, Google has recently added a new People and Pets home-screen widget for Android users. The widget will, understandably, display photos of your favorite dog or cat, or your relatives and friends on your home screen.
Another useful update that was recently introduced to the Google Photos app is moving some user options to more convenient places. For example, after the update, when you long-press on a photo, a pop-up menu on the bottom of the screen will appear. The menu will offer you options to share the image, add to albums, order it, back it up to the cloud, mark it as a favorite, and others. Previously, these actions appeared at the top of your screen.