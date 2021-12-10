Server-side Google Photos update moves certain user options to the bottom of the screen from the top

Server-side Google Photos update moves certain user options to the bottom of the screen from the top0
Google Photos is changing the way users can select an action that they want to happen to a particular image that they choose on the app. Previously, when you long-pressed on the image of a photo in the app, certain actions would appear in the upper right of the screen in icon form. These options allowed you to share the selected photo via other apps, add the image to your albums, delete the image even though it stays in the cloud, or buy a print of the photo (as a photo book containing multiple photos, or as a canvas print).
Pull this tab up to find quick links to friends and family that you can quickly share the image with. You can also quickly add the image to one of your albums. After the update, the only thing that you'll see at the top is a counter showing how many images you've selected and an "X" for making a new choice and deleting your current selection.