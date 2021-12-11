New features, widgets for Google Photos Memories

Google Photos has a feature called "Memories" which Google defines as a "... collections of some of your best photos and videos whether from previous years or recent weeks." Google often adds some cool effects to these images and one of these is called Cinematic effects. For example, you might see a slow zoom effect or a panning effect in the background that adds 3D to a 2D image.





Announced in a new blog post , Google is taking its lauded photo processing capabilities and Memory Learning and will use them to help fill in some missing background details that are behind the subject. As Google says, "These fun creations use machine learning to produce a video of the moment in 3D, so you can experience your photos in a more vivid way."





Google adds, "Now we’re improving Cinematic photos to make them come to life in a new way. Machine learning fills in parts of the background behind the subject, allowing the virtual camera to move more freely as it finds the best framing to bring attention to your subject — sort of like a movie director for your photos."





When you open the Google Photos app, the Memories carousel located at the top of the photo grid makes it easy to pick out some photos. But starting last week Google added event Memories that will show you images and videos snapped or recorded during events such as "New Year's Eve, Halloween, birthdays, graduations and more." These images and videos can be renamed by the user, or even removed from the photo grid.





Not only can you view your Memories on your phone using the Google Photo app, but you can also view them on your Nest Hub in the "Your day" tab. Users can also use the controls in Google Photos to hide certain faces belonging to other people and pets. This narrows down the images in the grid allowing the user to focus on people, places, and moments that he or she wants to revisit.





While Google's Memories widget for Android and iOS delivers Memories to users' home screens, a new People & Pets widget on Android will show users images of friends, relatives, dogs, cats, fish, etc. on the home screen. Tapping on the widget will take you inside the Google Photos app.

