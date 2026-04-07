Google Photos finally learned a trick YouTube made popular, and VLC Media Player perfected years ago

It has been a top-requested feature





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It's finally here

At the start of this year, it was

Replying to the comment, an official said that no such option is currently available in the app. They further recommended using a proprietary media player to access this feature. The post received almost 200 upvotes, suggesting that there's a huge demand for it.At the start of this year, it was reported that Google was finally testing this capability in its photo and video viewing app. However, no particular timeline was given for when it could become available in the stable build.



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How to adjust your video speed in Google Photos?



To begin with, open the Play Store, and make sure to download any update available for Google Photos. After that, follow these steps:



Months after being present in the beta build, the playback speed feature has finally landed in the stable version of the Google Photos app. Announcing the feature , the tech giant wrote in its blog post that "it has been a top request from our community for a long time."To begin with, open the Play Store, and make sure to download any update available for Google Photos. After that, follow these steps:

Open the app, and play the video whose speed you want to adjust Tap the three dots icon in the top-right corner and choose Playback speed from the menu that appears Select the speed (0.25x, 0.5x, 1x, 1.5x, and 2x) at which you want to watch the video



That's about it. The video will play at the chosen speed. However, it's worth noting that the next time you watch the video, it will play at its default speed, i.e., 1x.

Google is very late to the party

Google Photos is definitely great, but I, personally, prefer an open-source, community-led app called Fossify Gallery. It has had the ability to change video playback speed for some time. Some dedicated video-viewing applications, like VLC Media Player, also come equipped with this feature.



Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Google Photos is definitely great, but I, personally, prefer an open-source, community-led app called Fossify Gallery. It has had the ability to change video playback speed for some time. Some dedicated video-viewing applications, like VLC Media Player, also come equipped with this feature.

Even though YouTube is not one of the direct alternatives, it is often considered the universal benchmark for video features, and it has offered this particular capability for many years. Better late than never, it is finally available in Google Photos as well.





Which app do you really use to watch your videos on your Android smartphone? VLC Media Player. My smartphone's default gallery app. Google Photos. Any other third-party app. Vote 1 Votes

A new photo enhancer option

In addition to introducing the playback speed option, the Mountain View giant has also added a new AI Enhance button. The company announced the feature in a



In addition to introducing the playback speed option, the Mountain View giant has also added a new AI Enhance button. The company announced the feature in a post on X . The post reads, "Elevate your images with a tap, balancing light and color instantly."





You'll see a new "AI Enhance" button at the bottom-center of the image you're viewing in the Photos app. Tap it, and the AI will take a few seconds to balance the image's light and color. The example posted on X suggests that it'll basically sharpen your dull photos.

Google has explicitly stated that the output of this feature will vary by device. That said, the X post mentions that this new option is available to all Android users worldwide. However, at the time of writing, I can't find it in the Google Photos app installed on my Pixel 10

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