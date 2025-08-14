$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Google Messages is slowly taking over Samsung and Pixel users' screens

The Google Messages icon is propagating itself after a new update.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Google Messages two icons
A new Google Messages bug has popped up, and while it's mostly harmless, it's kind of annoying.

The bug has replicated the Google Messages icon, so there are now two app icons in the app launcher's suggestions and app drawer. The two icons are located next to each other, and either one of them can be used to launch the application.

Interestingly, the app icon doesn't appear twice on home screens and in search results.

This problem affects the Google Messages beta version 20250811_03_RC00 and has shown up on Pixel and Samsung devices.

The code sleuths over at Android Authority dug deep into the problem and found out what was happening. Apparently, this is a result of duplicate declarations by Google, tricking the system into thinking that there are two apps to display, even though both icons open Google Messages.



A couple of users who uninstalled and reinstalled the app are now stuck with three icons. One user exited the beta and uninstalled updates, and the extra icon disappeared.

I updated the app today, and there were two icons, I uninstalled and installed it again, and there are three icons now lol
—ImrozChauhan, Reddit user, August 2025

This looks like a harmless bug and doesn't appear to impact the app's functionality in any way. Google will likely eradicate the bug with the next update, but for those who don't like a cluttered interface and are very particular about how their app drawers look, it's surely a nuisance.

That's the downside of enrolling in beta programs, though, and usually, people who sign up for them are used to problems like this.

If you can't stand it, you may want to revert to the stable version of the Google Messages app.

Google regularly ships new features to its messaging app, and the updates sometimes introduce bugs. For instance, earlier this month, the beta version was plagued with a bug that caused it to crash.

Like we said, this is a part of the beta experience, and if you want more stability, the beta program might not be for you.

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 4

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users are having a meltdown over the latest freebie
T-Mobile users are having a meltdown over the latest freebie
The app Google Messages replaced as default on Galaxy phones might offer a life-saving feature
The app Google Messages replaced as default on Galaxy phones might offer a life-saving feature
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Massive $400 discount hits the Galaxy S25 Edge in a lightning Amazon deal
Massive $400 discount hits the Galaxy S25 Edge in a lightning Amazon deal

Latest News

Your Galaxy S25 Ultra might turn the Moon purple – here's what you need to know before One UI 8 goes stable
Your Galaxy S25 Ultra might turn the Moon purple – here's what you need to know before One UI 8 goes stable
The OnePlus Pad 2 is $100 off and ships with a freebie at the official store
The OnePlus Pad 2 is $100 off and ships with a freebie at the official store
You might not want to commit to a phone yet – Xiaomi's 16 series could change everything
You might not want to commit to a phone yet – Xiaomi's 16 series could change everything
These cellular Apple Watch Series 10 models are $149 off for a limited time
These cellular Apple Watch Series 10 models are $149 off for a limited time
The FBI has a new warning for smartphone owners about a dangerous scam
The FBI has a new warning for smartphone owners about a dangerous scam
Hefty $144 discount turns loud JBL Boombox 3 into a summer favorite
Hefty $144 discount turns loud JBL Boombox 3 into a summer favorite
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless