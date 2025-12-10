Google Maps for iOS gets a very welcome feature that it should have had long ago
Google Maps is getting a helpful parking feature, but it’s available only to Apple users.
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Saving your parking location in Google Maps has been available across platforms for a very long time. However, unlike some other navigation apps, you needed to do that manually, either by going through the menus on your phone or via a pop-up button on Android Auto. Now, iOS users are getting another option.
Google Maps can now detect when you’ve parked your car and automatically save the location. Once you get back and start driving again, the app will remove the saved location.
Google hasn’t made an official announcement for the new feature, but its Senior Product Manager for Maps, Rio Akasaka, talked about it in a LinkedIn post. In another post, Akasaka announced that Google Maps will use your customized car icon to mark your parking location in the app. If you don’t use a custom car icon, you will only get the default “P” icon.
Neither Akasaka’s post nor the Google Maps support page has any information about whether and when the feature will be available on Android. It is surprising how long it took Google to add it to its app, though. Both Waze and Apple Maps have had a similar feature available for years.
While I’ve never been in a situation as absurd as the plot of ‘Dude, Where’s My Car?,’ I’ve had my fair share of parking confusion. Such a simple feature is the easy solution Google should’ve had long ago, but better late than never.
Google Maps on iOS can now automatically save your parking location
Google Maps can now detect when you’ve parked your car and automatically save the location. Once you get back and start driving again, the app will remove the saved location.
The feature is currently available only for iOS and works when you connect your phone and Google Maps to your car. That connection can be done through Bluetooth, USB, or CarPlay. The parking location remains saved for 48 hours unless you manually remove it or start driving.
Customized icons for your parking location
Customized car icons on Google Maps. | Image by Image credit – Rio Akasaka on LinkedIn
Google hasn’t made an official announcement for the new feature, but its Senior Product Manager for Maps, Rio Akasaka, talked about it in a LinkedIn post. In another post, Akasaka announced that Google Maps will use your customized car icon to mark your parking location in the app. If you don’t use a custom car icon, you will only get the default “P” icon.
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Do you use your navigation app to remember where you parked your car?
Yes, I do that all the time
20%
Only when I’m in a new place
44%
No, but I’ll start now that it’s automatic
16%
No, I don’t need such a feature
20%
Neither Akasaka’s post nor the Google Maps support page has any information about whether and when the feature will be available on Android. It is surprising how long it took Google to add it to its app, though. Both Waze and Apple Maps have had a similar feature available for years.
A welcome addition
While I’ve never been in a situation as absurd as the plot of ‘Dude, Where’s My Car?,’ I’ve had my fair share of parking confusion. Such a simple feature is the easy solution Google should’ve had long ago, but better late than never.
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