Google just snuck a potentially life-saving feature onto your Android phone

Google adds a map view to emergency alerts on Android

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Google Play Services continues to quietly do the heavy lifting

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How do you feel about emergency alerts on your phone? They're critical, I want all the info I can get I keep them on but rarely pay close attention I've turned most of them off, they're annoying I didn't even know I could customize them I only care when severe weather is involved Vote 1 Votes

Credit where it's due, but let's keep the momentum going





It's not flashy, it won't make headlines the way a new Pixel feature drop does, but it addresses a real gap in how emergency information gets communicated to you. Being able to see whether you're inside a danger zone versus just near one could change how you react in those first critical moments.



The rollout is gradual, as is typical with Play Services updates, so don't worry if you don't see it right away. My hope is that Google doesn't stop here. Emergency preparedness on smartphones still has a long way to go, and small, smart updates like this one prove that the company knows how to deliver when it focuses on what actually matters to people's safety.

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