Google just declared war on your car's clunky software, and here is what it means for you
A massive Android expansion aims to fix the auto industry's biggest tech headache.
1comment
Android Automotive aims to make it easier on car manufacturers. | Image by Google
Remember the days when a car was just a steering wheel, an accelerator, and a simple radio? Those are the good old days, but they will be a distant memory sooner rather than later. Today, most modern vehicles can be giant computers on wheels, and the software that is most widely used to run them is going to receive a major upgrade, which could change your daily commute.
The significance of this is huge, as it directly relates to the amount of time it takes to upgrade your car to new features. Instead of waiting forever for a car manufacturer to figure out their own code, they can use this new system to send new features to your car over the air. We are talking about cohesive features like proactive maintenance reminders and a voice assistant that actually understands your car.
This puts them in a rather advantageous position compared to other companies that are also trying to integrate this technology into vehicle systems. If you are a person who wants the transition from your living room to your car to be as smooth as possible, this upgrade is for you. Big companies like Renault Group and Qualcomm are already getting started with this technology.
I must say that I am rather excited about this technology and how it might play out in the real world in consumer-level vehicles. The idea of a vehicle that updates as smoothly as a smartphone is rather appealing to me, and when it comes time to upgrade, I would definitely consider getting a car that has this tech. It seems like a perfect fit for people who use their smart devices to get things done during the day.
Taking the screen out of the equation
Google Cloud and Renault Group are partners in this initiative. | Image by Google
According to a new report, Google is expanding its popular car interface beyond the center console display screen. Android Automotive OS for Software Defined Vehicles, or AAOS SDV for short, is being announced.
Recommended For You
Today, car manufacturers face a major problem: fragmented software. They have to patch together different programs from different manufacturers, which takes a lot of time and causes them to be slow to adopt new features into their vehicles. The new system promises a shared, open platform designed specifically for non-safety features of a car. As a result, car manufacturers can save time building the basics and focus on building useful features for consumers.
Recommended For You
What is the most important smart feature you want in your next vehicle?
Your next car will feel like a phone
The significance of this is huge, as it directly relates to the amount of time it takes to upgrade your car to new features. Instead of waiting forever for a car manufacturer to figure out their own code, they can use this new system to send new features to your car over the air. We are talking about cohesive features like proactive maintenance reminders and a voice assistant that actually understands your car.
This puts them in a rather advantageous position compared to other companies that are also trying to integrate this technology into vehicle systems. If you are a person who wants the transition from your living room to your car to be as smooth as possible, this upgrade is for you. Big companies like Renault Group and Qualcomm are already getting started with this technology.
Buckling up for the future
I must say that I am rather excited about this technology and how it might play out in the real world in consumer-level vehicles. The idea of a vehicle that updates as smoothly as a smartphone is rather appealing to me, and when it comes time to upgrade, I would definitely consider getting a car that has this tech. It seems like a perfect fit for people who use their smart devices to get things done during the day.
My only concern about this technology is how much car companies might clutter this system with their clunky menus; however, this open-source release is expected to happen later this year, so we will be able to see how this system runs very soon.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: