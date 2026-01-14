Google’s new Gemini update connects your apps for better answers





Gemini, but more personalized



Google is effectively giving Gemini the keys to your digital filing cabinet. The company announced a new feature today called "Personal Intelligence," which allows the AI chatbot to access information stored in your other Google apps, including Gmail, Google Photos, and YouTube.



Recommended For You The idea is that instead of manually searching for a specific receipt or scrolling through years of photos to find your license plate number, you can just ask Gemini. It cross-references data—like identifying a car part from a photo and then finding the purchase confirmation in your email—to give a complete answer.



This is launching in beta starting today, January 14, for users with a Google AI Pro or AI Ultra subscription in the U.S. Google notes that this feature is off by default, meaning you have to opt-in to let the AI access your personal data. Google is effectively giving Gemini the keys to your digital filing cabinet. The company announced a new feature today called "Personal Intelligence," which allows the AI chatbot to access information stored in your other Google apps, including Gmail, Google Photos, and YouTube.The idea is that instead of manually searching for a specific receipt or scrolling through years of photos to find your license plate number, you can just ask Gemini. It cross-references data—like identifying a car part from a photo and then finding the purchase confirmation in your email—to give a complete answer.This is launching in beta starting today, January 14, for users with a Google AI Pro or AI Ultra subscription in the U.S. Google notes that this feature is off by default, meaning you have to opt-in to let the AI access your personal data.





Video Credit — Google How to enable it

If you are a paid subscriber and want to test the beta, you can enable it manually if the prompt doesn't appear automatically:



Open the Gemini app and go to Settings. Tap on the new Personal Intelligence menu. Select Connected Apps to choose which services (like Gmail or Photos) Gemini can access. If you are a paid subscriber and want to test the beta, you can enable it manually if the prompt doesn't appear automatically:





A practical assistant

Images credit — Google



For a long time, AI chatbots have been great at general knowledge, but terrible at knowing anything about you. This update is Google’s attempt to bridge that gap. By leveraging its massive ecosystem—where many of us already store our lives—Google is trying to make Gemini a practical assistant rather than just a search engine alternative.



Receive the latest Google news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy However, this level of integration is also the primary concern for many users. Giving an AI model access to private emails and family photos requires a high level of trust. Google stated that personal data accessed this way isn't used to train the base foundation models, which is a crucial distinction for privacy-conscious users. This move also keeps Google competitive with For a long time, AI chatbots have been great at general knowledge, but terrible at knowing anything about you. This update is Google’s attempt to bridge that gap. By leveraging its massive ecosystem—where many of us already store our lives—Google is trying to make Gemini a practical assistant rather than just a search engine alternative.However, this level of integration is also the primary concern for many users. Giving an AI model access to private emails and family photos requires a high level of trust. Google stated that personal data accessed this way isn't used to train the base foundation models, which is a crucial distinction for privacy-conscious users. This move also keeps Google competitive with Apple Intelligence , which is banking heavily on on-device, personal context.



Does Gemini accessing your personal emails and photos concern you? Yes, I prefer keeping my data separate from AI. 35.71% No, as long as it helps me find things faster. 28.57% I’m on the fence; I need to read the privacy policy first. 35.71% I don't use Google apps or Gemini enough for this to matter. 0% Vote 14 Votes





It is still beta



This is one of those features that sounds incredibly useful in theory but will live or die by its execution. The example Google provided—finding tire specs from an old photo and cross-referencing it with emails—is a perfect use case for this tech. It solves a boring, real-world problem.



That said, I appreciate that Google is labeling this a "beta." The company admits the AI might "over-personalize" or misunderstand context, like assuming you love golf just because you have photos at a golf course. Since this requires a paid subscription, it’s clearly aimed at power users for now. If you are already deep in the Google ecosystem and pay for the premium tier, it’s worth flipping the switch to see if it speeds up your daily admin tasks. just maybe keep an eye on exactly what it’s pulling up. This is one of those features that sounds incredibly useful in theory but will live or die by its execution. The example Google provided—finding tire specs from an old photo and cross-referencing it with emails—is a perfect use case for this tech. It solves a boring, real-world problem.That said, I appreciate that Google is labeling this a "beta." The company admits the AI might "over-personalize" or misunderstand context, like assuming you love golf just because you have photos at a golf course. Since this requires a paid subscription, it’s clearly aimed at power users for now. If you are already deep in the Google ecosystem and pay for the premium tier, it’s worth flipping the switch to see if it speeds up your daily admin tasks. just maybe keep an eye on exactly what it’s pulling up.





Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible

Google is launching a new feature that lets Gemini dig through your emails and photos to answer specific questions about your life. It is currently rolling out as a beta for paid subscribers in the U.S.