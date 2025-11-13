Google heard you, sideloading might stay on Android – but with a big warning attached
Google's changing its mind on blocking sideloading — but you'll have to accept the risks first.
Back in August, Google said that next year, Android will start blocking users from sideloading apps from unverified developers. Basically, that was intended as a means to improve security on the device and to protect Android users from malware and scams.
The thing is, Google saying it will block sideloading of apps from unverified sources is more or less killing sideloading altogether. Luckily, the Mountain View tech giant has come up with a solution to appease Android fans while still keeping users who don't know what they're doing safe from scams and malware.
When you enable this option, the OS may warn you about the risks of doing what you intend to do, and once you accept that, the system will let you proceed.
Google says it's designed this flow mainly to resist coercion of users. That would ensure that users aren't tricked into bypassing safety checks under the pressure of a scammer. The company says that there will be clear warnings to ensure users fully understand what they're doing and what the risks are, but luckily, the choice will still be theirs.
Right now, the company is gathering feedback on the design of the feature. We expect it to give us more details about the feature in the coming months.
So, of course, if Google all of a sudden announces it's going to block users from sideloading, which was a freedom they've always had, there's going to be backlash.
In technology in general, freedom, customization, and risk are related. If you let people customize the system and do what they want, the risks are from bricking a device to getting into trouble with malware. If you try to mitigate risks, however, you end up limiting people's freedom over their phones. Quite a lot like life, actually.
So, companies are seeking a way to balance things. Still, Google would want Android phones to remain safe and protected, but give people they're customization and sideloading freedoms. Unlike Apple, which at the moment is choosing to limit iPhone users for the sake of safety.
I like the fact that you can sideload, and I wish this opportunity to remain for Android users. I'd also wish for Apple to let iPhone users sideload, of course, by accepting the risks, just like Google plans to do.
If it were me, I wouldn't let my mom do it (because she'll have me fixing whatever she breaks, after all), but I'll personally take a calculated risk to play around with an app that isn't on the App Store. But oh well. Maybe it's time for me to go back to Android.
However, as you may imagine, the announcement was met with backlash, and now Google has come up with a solution to keep everyone happy.
Google will allow people to side-load unverified apps while protecting them from risks
In a blog post, the company is announcing that it's building a new "advanced flow" that will let users sideload unverified apps, but they will have to accept the risks of doing so. We believe this means that Android will offer you an option to enable the installation of unverified apps.
Pixel 10 Pro. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
It's all about balance between freedom and risk
Basically, Android is the operating system to go to if you want to sideload apps and have more control over your phone. Also, it's the best OS to choose if you wish to do what you want with your phone, knowing the risks, of course. Apple, Google's main competitor on the front, has a closed iOS system that basically stops users from doing all sorts of things, like, for example, installing an app from somewhere else.
I like what Google's doing
