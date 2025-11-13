Google heard you, sideloading might stay on Android – but with a big warning attached

Google will allow people to side-load unverified apps while protecting them from risks

In a blog post, the company is announcing that it's building a new "advanced flow" that will let users sideload unverified apps, but they will have to accept the risks of doing so. We believe this means that Android will offer you an option to enable the installation of unverified apps.

It's all about balance between freedom and risk

Basically, Android is the operating system to go to if you want to sideload apps and have more control over your phone. Also, it's the best OS to choose if you wish to do what you want with your phone, knowing the risks, of course. Apple, Google's main competitor on the front, has a closed iOS system that basically stops users from doing all sorts of things, like, for example, installing an app from somewhere else.



Recommended For You

Do you think Google’s new “warning-first” sideloading idea is fair? Yes, freedom with warnings is the right balance Maybe, but it depends on how strict the warnings are No, they shouldn’t restrict sideloading at all I never sideload apps anyway Yes, freedom with warnings is the right balance 100% Maybe, but it depends on how strict the warnings are 0% No, they shouldn’t restrict sideloading at all 0% I never sideload apps anyway 0%

I like what Google's doing

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US! Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15 Pre-order now