macOS 26.2 is about to fix your biggest FaceTime problem

Apple introduces Edge Light with second beta of macOS Tahoe 26.2

Apple uses the Neural Engine of the Mac to detect your face, relative size, and location in the video frame, and that would help position the light appropriately. What's even cooler is that the light will fade out to let you access content on your screen when needed – it will detect your mouse cursor.

On top of that, on newer Macs from 2024 or later, Edge Light can turn on automatically when the ambient light in the room drops.





macOS Tahoe 26.2 is expected to be released to the public in December

Edge Light is an amazing feature for FaceTime and video calls in general

