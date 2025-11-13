macOS 26.2 is about to fix your biggest FaceTime problem
Apple’s latest macOS 26.2 beta adds a clever new lighting feature for FaceTime calls.
macOS 26.2's second beta is now available, and it introduces a new feature for FaceTime or other video calls on MacBooks, called Edge Light. This feature is definitely something we all need, unless we're, well, vloggers or something.
The new feature is a nice touch for any type of video call, including FaceTime ones or on other platforms. The feature adds a light border around the edges of your Mac's display, which gives you improved lighting. According to the Cupertino tech giant, this light is intended to help you look better during video calls.
Additionally, Apple lets you adjust the color of the light using a slider – you can choose between warm and cool options with it.
A December launch is expected for macOS Tahoe 26.2, and the operating system is currently being beta tested so that Apple can find bugs and refine things before launching it for everyone.
The update also brought new languages for Apple Intelligence, as well as bug fixes and improvements to the OS overall.
I love this new feature, personally. It often happens that the lighting in my room is far from ideal, and during video calls, I have to try to get some light in my direction in order not to look like I live in a cave. With this new feature, I'll be able to get light on my face (for better or for worse), and at least the other participants won't have to imagine what I look like.
Apple is already offering a wide variety of great features for video calls, including Center Stage, which is available on both the iPad and Mac. All in all, I'm thrilled with the small but meaningful changes that the Cupertino tech giant brings to Apple users.
So, I'll be one of the people to hop on macOS 26.2 as soon as it gets launched officially.
Basically, Edge Light is like a ring light, and having it eliminates the need for such a light, at least when you're in a video call on your Mac. It can provide illumination if your room is dark, and also, the Edge Light can change to match the brightness of your ambient lighting.
Apple uses the Neural Engine of the Mac to detect your face, relative size, and location in the video frame, and that would help position the light appropriately. What's even cooler is that the light will fade out to let you access content on your screen when needed – it will detect your mouse cursor.
Image Credit - Apple
The new feature will be accessible in the settings of video conferencing apps. There, you also have options like backgrounds, Portrait mode, Studio Light, and Voice Isolation. Macs and MacBooks with Apple Silicon are getting the feature, and apparently, it's going to work with both webcams and external cameras connected to your device.
On top of that, on newer Macs from 2024 or later, Edge Light can turn on automatically when the ambient light in the room drops.
macOS Tahoe 26.2 is expected to be released to the public in December
Last week, the Cupertino giant officially launched macOS Tahoe 26.1, with a nice customization feature for Apple's new Liquid Glass look. macOS Tahoe 26.1 lets you choose whether you want Liquid Glass to sport its translucent design, or whether you'd prefer tinted menus and buttons for better accessibility.
Edge Light is an amazing feature for FaceTime and video calls in general
Small refinements, nice little features to make your everyday life feel better, are way more important to me sometimes than grand fancy features I may never use (such as many AI features tech companies have been advertising as of late).
