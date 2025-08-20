Google follows Apple’s lead by dropping the physical SIM in most U.S. Pixel 10 series models

I'm not happy about it. Bring back physical SIMs. Might as well accept it. It was bound to happen eventually. Yes! Finally! I don't know what took Google so long.





A thief can’t just pop out your SIM card and take over your number. They also offer the convenience of switching carriers or activating international plans with a simple QR code scan or app download, no more fumbling with tiny plastic cards and ejector tools. For manufacturers, ditching the physical tray frees up precious internal space for other components.



On the other hand, this transition isn’t without its headaches, and it’s indicative of how Google is going the Apple way when it comes to this. From my perspective, this is not great news for those who are used to swapping SIMs. In my field of mobile tech journalism, I have to switch phones constantly, and the ability to quickly move my primary line from one device to another via a physical SIM is crucial for efficient testing and daily use. This move complicates that workflow significantly.



