Google follows Apple’s lead by dropping the physical SIM in most U.S. Pixel 10 series models

Most of the new phones are ditching the physical sim card in the U.S., a move that has both pros and cons for users.

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Well, it’s official. The shiny new Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL have landed, and while everyone is buzzing about the new Tensor G5 chip and the impressive AI-powered camera tricks, there’s a significant change in plain sight when you dive into the device specifications — or rather, the lack of something that’s been there for years.

For the first time, Google is removing the physical SIM card tray from most of its Pixel phones in the United States. It's a bold move, and honestly, it’s a bit of a mixed bag.

If you’re in the U.S. and planning to pick up a Pixel 10, 10 Pro, or 10 Pro XL, you’ll be diving headfirst into the world of eSIMs. According to the device specs, these new models will feature Dual eSIM support, allowing you to have two active lines simultaneously and store multiple cellular profiles on the device. It’s a clean, digital-only future for the main Pixel lineup.

How do you feel about Google removing the physical SIM tray from most U.S. Pixel 10 models?

However, it’s not a clean sweep across the board. The newly announced Pixel 10 Pro Fold will still come with a physical nano-SIM slot alongside its eSIM capability. Furthermore, if you’re living outside the U.S.—in places like the UK, Canada, Germany, India, or Japan, among many others—your new Pixel 10 will also retain the familiar single nano-SIM tray plus eSIM support.

If this all sounds strangely familiar, it’s because we’ve seen this playbook before. Apple made the exact same move back in 2022 with the release of the iPhone 14 in the U.S. market. The initial reaction was a combination of tech-world applause and consumer confusion. On one hand, eSIMs are objectively more secure.



A thief can’t just pop out your SIM card and take over your number. They also offer the convenience of switching carriers or activating international plans with a simple QR code scan or app download, no more fumbling with tiny plastic cards and ejector tools. For manufacturers, ditching the physical tray frees up precious internal space for other components.

On the other hand, this transition isn’t without its headaches, and it’s indicative of how Google is going the Apple way when it comes to this. From my perspective, this is not great news for those who are used to swapping SIMs. In my field of mobile tech journalism, I have to switch phones constantly, and the ability to quickly move my primary line from one device to another via a physical SIM is crucial for efficient testing and daily use. This move complicates that workflow significantly.

The same goes for international travelers who might be used to buying a local prepaid SIM card at an airport kiosk for immediate, cheap data. While many international carriers now offer tourist eSIMs, the process isn't always as straightforward or universally available as a physical card.

I know this is probably not an issue for the average person who buys a new phone, activates it with their carrier, and sticks with that single device for the long run. For them, the switch to eSIM will likely be a seamless, one-time setup process handled by their provider. But for a vocal minority of power users, testers, and travelers, this feels like a step back in flexibility. It forces a reliance on carrier apps and support systems, which can be a bit of a mess, rather than the simple, universal standard we’ve had for decades.

The future is undoubtedly digital, but sometimes the old analog way of doing things has a convenience that’s hard to replace. The Pixel 10 series is pushing us into that future, whether we’re all ready for it or not.


Google follows Apple's lead by dropping the physical SIM in most U.S. Pixel 10 series models
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless