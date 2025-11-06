Google Finance adds AI features to help you pick winning stocks

Barrons'

Stock analysis that used to take hours takes only seconds to complete with AI





So I'm happy to report about the new AI capabilities offered by the Google Finance website. There are two types of major financial analysis used to predict stock price movement. One is called fundamental and it uses data like earnings, price-earnings ratios, and other economic data to help you decide whether a stock is cheap or expensive; roughly, if a stock is changing hands at a price that is cheaper than your analysis says it should be trading at, it's a buy. If it is trading above that price, it would be a sell.





The other type of analysis is technical analysis. This is the art of forecasting future stock movement by looking at current and past stock activity. This form of analysis covers the use of charts and patterns to help you decide which stocks and options to buy. In theory, you should be able to cover up the name of a stock, look at the pattern, and make an investment decision. With the latest version of Google Finance, you can use AI to ask questions about future events and plug the answers into your models.





AI also saves technicians from having to spend hours poring over their charts. With the AI on Google Finance all you have to do is type in the search bar asking for stocks that crossed over their 50-day moving average today and you get a list of those shares that might have broken out enroute to huge future gains.









In the Blog it published Thursday about the changes to the Google Financial site , Google gives an example of someone typing into the search box, "What will GDP growth be for 2025?." Using data from Kalshi and Polymarket, two prediction markets where people can buy and sell shares based on the outcome of events, the user will see odds of a specific event taking place. Google's Blog shows the results to the question about what the Fed will do to interest rates in December. Most expect the Fed to institute a 25-basis point cut.

Get analyst reactions to earnings releases right away





We often see huge moves in stock prices right after a quarterly earnings report is released. Just last week, Google added a new feature to the site that will keep you up-to-date about earnings releases. Google Finance now features an "Upcoming earnings" calendar in the center panel. Or you can tap on a stock symbol from your watchlist. The new earnings tab will show you when companies you're interested in will hold their next earnings release and conference call.





Missing what the executives of companies you invest in are saying during these calls can cost you money. Even more exciting, if there is a call in progress, you can listen to the live audio stream with a real-time transcript that can be viewed during the call and after the call is over. This puts you on level ground with Wall Street traders and analysts. Additionally, AI-based comments will be updated before, during, and after the call under "At a glance." You'll see the latest news reports and analyst reactions as they are disseminated. Time is money and that makes Google Finance potentially worth a fortune.

You'll have access to the same data that hedge funds use





You will have access to the same data that the hedge fund bros are using to make their trading decisions. How did the latest quarter perform compared to previous quarters? More importantly, how did the latest quarter do against the expectations of Wall Street analysts? The company you invested in might have bled so much red ink this quarter that the company is being called "Carrie." But if those numbers beat expectations, you could make some money from your long position after all.



While there is no Google Finance app, the website still works great on a mobile browser like Chrome. Go to www.google.com/finance or tab on this link . Anyone who takes the stock market seriously should give this a look.

Many of you don't know this, but before getting the PhoneArena gig 17 years ago I developed a system for option traders and sold a newsletter. I was also on the Financial News Network before it became CNBC and made an accurate call on IBM that many heard. I also guest wroteweekly option column "The Striking Price" on December 21st, 1998 (Thanks to ChatGPT for doing a deep dive and getting me the date of the column).