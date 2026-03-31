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Google Drive's new ransomware protection could save your files, or not

A major ransomware defense is live, with one frustrating limitation..

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Google Drive just picked up a serious security upgrade, and if you keep anything important in the cloud, this is one you'll want to know about. According to a new post on the Google Workspace blog, Google confirms that its AI-powered ransomware detection and file restoration tools have officially graduated from beta and are now rolling out widely.

Google Drive can now spot ransomware and pause syncing before it spreads


If you're not super familiar with ransomware, it's basically a hostage situation, but with your data. Malicious software locks your files behind encryption and demands money to unlock them. Unfortunately, it happens way more often than most people think.

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Google's new protection works through Drive for desktop. When the system picks up on ransomware trying to encrypt your files, it pauses syncing on its own, which keeps corrupted files from overwriting the clean copies you've got in the cloud. You and your admin both get a heads-up right away.

Google's detection AI is now fourteen times sharper than the beta

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Google says its updated AI model is catching fourteen times more ransomware infections than the beta could, across more encryption types and at faster speeds. When you're in the middle of an active attack, that kind of jump could mean the difference between losing a handful of files and losing everything.

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File restoration got a big upgrade too. Instead of recovering files one by one, you can now select a bunch of affected files and roll them all back at once to the moment before the attack hit.

Not everyone gets the full package, and that's a problem


File restoration is available to everyone, including free personal Google accounts, and Google deserves real credit for that. But ransomware detection, the piece that actually catches the attack early and pauses syncing before things get worse, is locked behind paid Workspace Business and Enterprise plans.

So if you're on a free account (and let's be honest, that's most of us), you can clean up after an attack, but you won't get any warning that one is underway. That's like putting a lock on your door after you've been robbed. Google has been on a solid security push lately, from preparing Android 17 for the quantum era to blocking millions of bad apps last year. Going from that to keeping detection behind a paywall feels like a miss here.

Do you think that it is acceptable for Google locking ransomware detection behind paid Workspace plans?
1 Votes

Google has the tools to protect everyone, so why isn't it?


The tech is genuinely impressive, and making file restoration available to all users was the right call. Ransomware isn't just a business problem., as everyday people lose family photos, tax documents, and years of personal files to these attacks all the time.

But if Google's AI can now spot 14 times more infections, there's really no good reason free users shouldn't get at least some form of early warning. We've already seen what happens when security fixes don't reach regular users fast enough.

Cloud storage is only as safe as the protections built around it, and right now, free users are working with half the safety net.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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