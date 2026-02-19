Google is taking a massive swing at Android malware and fake app reviews this year
Your Android phone got a whole lot harder to hack in 2025.
Google Play and Android ecosystem security. | Image by Google
The fact that scammers are becoming more and more creative each day means that searching for new apps to try on your phone feels like a gamble. However, Google has been working behind the scenes to ensure that your Android experience does not become a digital headache or a drained wallet. To keep us up to date on what is being done on that front, the tech giant recently published a new report that reveals impressive statistics and new features to ensure that malicious apps never come close to your device.
Google’s sweeping digital cleanup
The year 2025 was a significant year for Google in the digital cleanup arena. The company reports that it was able to block over 1.75 million apps that did not meet the requirements before they could be made available to the public. Google also deleted over 80,000 developer accounts that were up to no good. To top it off, Google Play Protect now scans a staggering 350 billion apps per day to ensure that malicious apps are eliminated before they even get close to your device.
Smart tools for your safety
The drive for a safer ecosystem for users has led to significant breakthroughs. Google is now employing its most advanced AI models to assist human reviewers in finding those tricky malware patterns that were almost impossible to detect. This new review process comes hand-in-hand with Google’s new privacy-first approach that was successful in preventing 255,000 apps from accessing more of your personal data than they actually needed.
But beyond the actual apps, Google is also working on the way scammers interact with you. For example, last year Google rolled out a clever new feature that can detect when a call you are on is an active scam, then intervene to stop you before the scammer gets you to turn off your security features. And to make sure that the things you see in the Play Store are trustworthy, Google has removed 160 million fake ratings and reviews so that the information that’s available to you is actually useful, not just noise.
Why this matters for every Android user
Google's security accomplishments in 2025. | Image by Google
This matters to all Android users because scammers are now using AI to carry out more sophisticated attacks, and Google is fighting fire with fire. What does that mean for the average user? Well, for one thing, there will be fewer predatory subscriptions and better privacy, For example, Android 16 will feature tapjacking protection to stop bad apps from using tricks to steal your taps.
How do you feel about the safety of apps on Android right now?
A necessary safety net for your phone
But in my mind, the real winner here has been that in-call scam protection feature that Google has implemented. We’ve all heard the horror stories of people getting scammed into paying to have their phones fixed, only to have their data stolen. I’m also pleased to see review spam being taken seriously, as it is very annoying to download an app with a perfect rating only to discover it’s a buggy disaster that obviously paid for those reviews.
