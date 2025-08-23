It all adds up! Google Calculator gets its Material 3 Expressive redesign
Check out the changes to version 9 of the Google Calculator app.
Almost every day we've been telling you about some Google app that has been through its Material 3 Expressive redesign. For the most part, I think that these designs have really helped to make Android 16 one of the better-looking Android updates in recent history. Rummaging through the PhoneArena archives, I stumbled upon a story about the Calculator app's Material Design treatment back in 2018. Now, almost seven years later, the app is receiving its Material 3 Expressive makeover.
Version 9.0 of the Google Calculator app gets some changes related to its redesign, including a big change to the numbers buttons, which are now closer to touching the sides and bottom edges of the buttons around them. In addition to the bigger numeral keys, the row on top that includes functions like square root, pi, power, and factorial now only features a small up arrow and a small down arrow. Pressing those arrows removes the functions and then brings the functions back, over and over again.
New and Old UI for Google Calculator in light mode and dark mode. | Image credit-PhoneArena
The Material 3 Expressive redesign adds enclosed buttons for the Scientific Calculator operation buttons. The buttons you would tap for operations such as radian (RAD), sin (Sine), cos (Cosine), tan (Tangent), INV (Inverse), ln (natural logarithm), and e (Euler's number, which is approximately 2.718281828...), are now enclosed inside a button. The overflow menu in the upper right corner of the display calls up practically the same menu as before, but includes a small icon that matches the task. The tasks include:
- Clear history
- Choose theme
- Privacy policy
- Send feedback
- Help
The numbers on the calculator's display are taller and narrower after the redesign. Back in 2018, Google used the Google Sans font for the Material Design remake of the Calculator app. The new font on version 9 of the app replaces this look. Keep in mind that the Calculator app is not a native Android app on some phones. Therefore, if you don't have the Google Calculator app on your Android phone, you can add it by tapping on this link.
Changes to the Scientific Functions and the Overflow menu with the MAT 3 update of the Calculator app
The version of the Google Calculator on my Pixel 6 Pro is 8.7. We should point out that on the Pixel, the Calculator app is a system app and cannot be uninstalled from the phone. On Pixel handsets, it is pre-installed.
