Gemini for Home update may be coming to third-party smart displays and speakers in a surprise update





What's happening with the Google Home Assistant to Gemini update



Recently, a Reddit user spotted a very interesting message on their Lenovo Smart Display. The prompt read, "Update in progress. Check back soon to get started with Gemini for Home." This is a big deal because, so far, the Gemini for Home rollout has been a purely first-party affair, limited to a select list of Google's own devices and only for some users in the US.



Current Gemini for Home device support









Google Nest Hub (2nd gen)

Google Nest Hub Max

Google Nest Hub (1st gen)

Google Home Max

Google Nest Mini (2nd gen)

Google Home Mini (1st gen)

Google Nest Audio

Google Home

Google Nest Wifi point

Seeing the Lenovo display get this prompt is a huge departure from that list. While Google hasn't officially announced Lenovo support, they did state in a community post that they were "working with third-party speaker companies" to bring Gemini to more devices. This might be the first public sign of that work. To be clear, here is the official list of supported devices Google has shared so far:Seeing the Lenovo display get this prompt is a huge departure from that list. While Google hasn't officially announced Lenovo support, they did state in a community post that they were "working with third-party speaker companies" to bring Gemini to more devices. This might be the first public sign of that work.





Why this is a bigger deal than it looks





And then... Google just seemed to forget about them. Those devices felt left behind, getting updates late, if at all. When Gemini launched only on Google's own hardware, it felt like the final nail in the coffin for those third-party products.



Recommended For You This is important because of the competition. For years, Google's strategy with Assistant was to get it everywhere, just like Amazon does with Alexa. You can't swing a cat without hitting a device that has Alexa built-in. Google tried to follow suit, partnering with brands like Lenovo and JBL to make third-party smart displays.And then... Google just seemed to forget about them. Those devices felt left behind, getting updates late, if at all. When Gemini launched only on Google's own hardware, it felt like the final nail in the coffin for those third-party products.This potential rollout signals that Google might not be abandoning those users after all. It could breathe new life into hardware that many people (rightfully) assumed was on a fast track to the tech graveyard. This is Google finally catching up with its own original strategy.



Do you own third party Google Home hardware that could benefit from a Gemini refresh?





A long-time coming





Previously, Google's smart home strategy has felt all over the place. Pushing partners to build hardware and then seemingly abandoning them on a software level is just a bad look.

