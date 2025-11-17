Productivity beast Galaxy Z Fold 7 drops by $400 with this hot early Black Friday deal
The phone is unmissable at its current price, so act fast!
Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung’s latest and greatest book-like foldable.Looking for an ultra-thin phone that can transform into a small tablet? Well, it doesn’t get better than the
Boasting a slim design, this bad boy looks just like a regular 6.5-inch phone. But the moment you need a productivity powerhouse, you just unfold this beast and enjoy a stunning 8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 2184 x 1968 resolution, HDR support, and peak brightness of a whopping 2600 nits.
Of course, since this is one of the best foldable phones on the market, it sadly costs a pretty penny to get one. But fret not, fellow deal hunter, as Black Friday is almost on our doorstep and retailers are already feeling generous.
For instance, Amazon is currently offering a massive $400 discount on this foldable gem, allowing you to snag the model with 256GB of storage for less than $1,600. Furthermore, all three color options are selling at this price, so you can grab the one that best matches your taste.
Now, we know what you are thinking. Is it worth splurging a whopping $1,600 on this phone? And the answer is “yes.” The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is absolutely worth that investment, especially if you’re a power user and need a mobile device that can keep up with your demanding needs.
For starters, it’s powered by Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which was the company’s flagship processor for mobile devices just until recently. That, combined with 12GB of RAM, ensures the phone is capable of handling any task you throw its way. Plus, it lets you juggle between apps with ease.
We already mentioned the gorgeous 8-inch inner display, but the 6.5-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X outer screen is equally impressive, featuring a 2520 x 1080 resolution. So, you’ll savor breathtaking visuals regardless of whether you use the phone in its folded form or enjoy its tablet-like experience.
To top this off, this bad boy rocks a humongous 200MP main camera and can record videos in 8K. This means you’ll also be able to take dazzling photos and capture clips with vibrant colors.
