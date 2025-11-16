43% discount turns the Razr (2024) into your cheapest way to live the foldable lifestyle





Fortunately, you can currently start living the foldable lifestyle without breaking the bank. A generous deal on Amazon has slashed a whopping $300 off the Razr (2024)’s price, which means you can get this bad boy for just under $400. Just hurry and capitalize as soon as possible, as this is a limited-time deal, and no one knows when it might expire.



It also offers gorgeous visuals for the price, as it rocks a beautiful 6.9-inch inner AMOLED display with HDR support and a high 2640 x 1080 resolution. Now add a 120Hz refresh rate to the mix, and you’ll enjoy fast and responsive scrolling and YouTube videos with high-quality pictures. The display can also get extremely bright — up to 3,000nits — so you’ll be able to see everything clearly even in direct sunlight.



The camera, however, is where the phone disappoints. Although the 50MP main snapper captures decent photos, it oversharpens them and performs poorly in low light, producing noisy images with a yellowish tint.



Nevertheless, the phone is an absolute steal at its current price on Amazon. Plus, it's technically a mid-range device, so we can't really expect it to compete with the best camera phones on the market. That's why, if taking stunning photos with out-of-this-world quality is not essential for you and you're looking for the cheapest way to experience what it's like to own a foldable phone, we urge you to score the Razr (2024) with this deal now while you can!



Clamshell foldables are awesome! You get all the smartphone features that normaloffer, but when it’s time to return your fancy device back in your pocket, you just fold it in half, giving you an extremely compact gadget that you'll hardly notice is there.Of course, living the foldable lifestyle also has its disadvantages. For instance, you’ll need to unfold the phone almost every time when you need it for more serious tasks than just checking the time. But you get used to it. The other disadvantage, though, is that you usually have to shell out quite a bit of cash in order to rock a phone that can fold in half. And that’s something not every person is ready to do.