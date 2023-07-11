Galaxy Z Fold 4 is up for grabs, seeing its lowest price ever this Prime Day
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 has always been an impressive, but also pretty expensive device. Well, the latter has changed this Prime Day. Right now, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 sees its lowest price ever at Amazon, saving you almost 40%! That's $700 in savings! Talk about spotting a great bargain. Make sure you check out our Samsung phones Prime Day deals article too for even more great offers.
However, we have no way of knowing how long this deal will stay available, so you better act fast. The offer is for both the 256GB and 512GB of storage versions of the device. You also have all the color options currently available, how nice is that, to have an amazing deal that doesn't come at the cost of options?
You don't need to worry about how long the battery of the Z Fold 4 lasts either, as it easily gets you through the day, and you even have significant battery capacity left. Fast and wireless charging are on board. Samsung's most high-end foldable phone also supports S Pen and features high-quality stereo speakers.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the best foldable phones money can buy. It uses some very-impressive cameras, including its 4MP under-display camera, which is what some may call "next-gen tech". Samsung is known for being great at displays, and that's the case with the Z Fold 4 as well. This phone rocks a premium 7.6-inch foldable display on the inside, and an also impressive 6.2-inch tall aspect ratio outer screen. Both of these are AMOLED and have 120Hz refresh rates, perfect for all the games out there.
A premium phone needs to not only have a premium design, but also top-notch performance. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 delivers on that too, with its fast Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip combined with 12GB of RAM. All of this makes for a sublime multitasking experience.
