Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) gets $253 discount ahead of October Prime Day
Loaded with features and packing immense durability, this is a top choice for savvy shoppers with an active lifestyle.
We recently told you about a sweet deal at Best Buy that allowed shoppers to snag the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) for a whopping 50% off. The problem was that this was one of Best Buy’s deals of the day, which meant that it would be available for only 24 hours. A bummer, we know!
However, we aren’t telling you this for you to feel bad that you’ve missed such a wonderful chance to save big on one of the best smartwatches in 2025. We’re telling you because you have another chance to save big on this gorgeous timepiece.
Right now, a third-party seller on Amazon is offering a 38% discount on the model in white, slashing a whole $253 off its price. This means you can currently treat yourself to a unit for just shy of $397, instead of splurging about $650. Just act fast, as only a few units are left in stock and the deal could expire soon.
The device should be in new condition, but even if you aren’t happy with it, you’ll have 30 days to ask for a refund. So, we believe this is a deal that’s definitely worth taking advantage of, especially if you’re a Galaxy user with an active lifestyle.
As a true Galaxy Watch, it’s loaded with features from top to bottom. It can do everything you’d expect, including measuring your muscle and fat percentages via Samsung’s body composition analysis. Of course, it also supports phone calls, NFC, and smart notifications. Plus, it runs on Wear OS, so you can download third-party apps as well.
The only downside we can think of is its two-day battery life. And it’s only a downside because Garmin has rugged smartwatches that last weeks on a single charge.
Nonetheless, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is definitely worth getting, especially at $253 off. So, don’t hesitate—save today!
Made for the outdoors, the Galaxy Watch Ultra boasts high durability, rocking a case made of titanium and a display made of sapphire crystal. In addition, it’s IP68 and 10ATM certified, giving it full protection against dust and allowing it to survive dives up to 328 feet.
