Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) gets $253 discount ahead of October Prime Day

Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) in White: Save $253 on Amazon! $253 off (39%) A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a sweet $253 discount on the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) in White. This allows shoppers to grab one for just under $397. Act fast as only a few units are left in stock. Buy at Amazon



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!



Recommended Stories

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

Right now, a third-party seller on Amazon is offering a 38% discount on the model in white, slashing a whole $253 off its price. This means you can currently treat yourself to a unit for just shy of $397, instead of splurging about $650. Just act fast, as only a few units are left in stock and the deal could expire soon.The device should be in new condition, but even if you aren’t happy with it, you’ll have 30 days to ask for a refund. So, we believe this is a deal that’s definitely worth taking advantage of, especially if you’re a Galaxy user with an active lifestyle.Made for the outdoors, the Galaxy Watch Ultra boasts high durability, rocking a case made of titanium and a display made of sapphire crystal. In addition, it’s IP68 and 10ATM certified, giving it full protection against dust and allowing it to survive dives up to 328 feet.As a true Galaxy Watch, it’s loaded with features from top to bottom. It can do everything you’d expect, including measuring your muscle and fat percentages via Samsung’s body composition analysis. Of course, it also supports phone calls, NFC, and smart notifications. Plus, it runs on Wear OS, so you can download third-party apps as well.The only downside we can think of is its two-day battery life. And it’s only a downside because Garmin has rugged smartwatches that last weeks on a single charge.Nonetheless, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is definitely worth getting, especially at $253 off. So, don’t hesitate—save today!