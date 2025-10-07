I’d say the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is a Prime Day hit — grab it at its best price

Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025): $100 off with Prime $100 off (15%) The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a very hot pick this Prime Day. For a limited time, Prime members can save $100 on this premium and feature-rich timepiece, which knocks it to its lowest price yet. Don't miss out. Buy at Amazon



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer