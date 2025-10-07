I’d say the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is a Prime Day hit — grab it at its best price
The Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) has plunged to its lowest price for Prime Day!
Normally, I'm not a fan of big smartwatches with a rugged design, but when I saw the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) had dropped to its lowest price yet for Prime Day, I just couldn't resist. I've been on the lookout for major discounts since this bad boy's launch in July, and it's never been $100 off before.
Now, don't get me wrong — I'm not saying coughing up $550 for a timepiece is pocket change. But since this is a Prime Day deal — and these come and go — I'd say it's likely your only chance to score such a tempting price cut before Black Friday 2025. Hurry up and save big with Prime before it’s too late!
Since it’s a premium Samsung smartwatch, this device is also quite feature-rich. With features like Antioxidant Index and Bedtime Guidance, it helps you monitor your sleep and wellness, giving insights that can guide your diet and overall health.
Now, there’s no denying that the 2025-released Galaxy Watch Ultra looks very similar to its predecessor. However, the newer model runs on One UI 8 right out of the box, plus it boasts twice as much storage as its predecessor — 64GB.
Overall, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) might not have won me over with looks, but its all-time low price, multiple features, and durable build make it stand out. If you’ve been waiting for a solid discount, this is your chance to save $100!
While I’m not a huge fan of the design, I can't deny that it brings much more to the table than just a rugged design. For one thing, its 1.5-inch AMOLED touchscreen is ultra-crisp and gets exceptionally bright, so you can just forget about outdoor visibility issues.
Of course, you also have heart rate tracking, activity features, including Running Coach, and even dual-band GPS for better positioning accuracy in densely populated areas. Battery life deserved admiration as well — with a hefty 590mAh battery, it should last quite a bit between charges.
