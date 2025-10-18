Hefty $250 discount makes Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) even hotter pick

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

A close-up of a person holding a Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024).
Not long ago, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) was Samsung's best smartwatch money could buy. Now that it’s been replaced by a newer model, this bad boy has started to receive major discounts at retailers, making it a no-brainer choice for anyone looking to score a generous deal on a premium timepiece.

For instance, it’s currently selling for a whopping $250 off on Amazon. This lets you snag one for south of $400, which we agree is still far from affordable, but it’s way more tempting than paying its usual cost of around $650. And while the offer comes from a third-party seller, you’ll still be eligible to return the device within 30 days if there’s something wrong with it.

We advise you to hurry up, though, as there’s no telling when this deal might expire. Furthermore, as one of the best smartwatches on the market, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) brings a lot to the table and is a real treat at $250 off.

Made to rival the Apple Watch Ultra models and Garmin’s premium multisport smartwatches, our friend here is tough as nails, boasting a titanium case and a sapphire crystal display. It’s also dust-tight and can even withstand dives up to 328 feet, as it has IP68 and 10ATM certifications. This makes it a top choice for Galaxy users with extreme outdoor hobbies that require a durable smartwatch that can take a beating.

Of course, since it’s a high-end Samsung timepiece, it also comes with a plethora of features. In fact, it’s loaded with all the health-tracking stuff you’d expect to find on a timepiece of this caliber, including sleep apnea detection and Samsung’s body composition analysis. Additionally, it supports NFC for contactless payments, smart notifications, and phone calls. You can also download third-party apps directly on your wrist and customize it however you want, as it runs on Wear OS.

Meanwhile, its up to two days of battery life gives you peace of mind that you can go somewhere for the weekend without bringing your charger and still enjoy the whole Galaxy Watch Ultra experience.

So, should you buy a Galaxy Watch Ultra for $250 off? You absolutely should! With its premium design and numerous features, it’s a solid pick at this discount. Therefore, don’t hesitate—pull the trigger on this deal now!

