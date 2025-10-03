Galaxy Watch Sleep Scores suddenly skyrocket – but is it too good to be true?

All of a sudden, everyone sleeps like a baby

There seems to be something weird going on with the Sleep Score on the Galaxy Watch. A Reddit user who reports having tracked their sleep since 2022 is now sharing that they are suddenly getting a 99 jump in Sleep Score. Reportedly, they always got in the 70s. And reportedly, this has been going on for days, getting high 90s scores.





Sleep Score is an important metric

Galaxy Ring

Smartwatches and health

These timepieces are definitely not any sort of medical-grade devices, but I feel like we run the risk of trusting them too much. For anything, really. And yet, a bug just reminds me once again that we're not talking about the most reliable health-related thing out there.







