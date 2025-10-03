Galaxy Watch Sleep Scores suddenly skyrocket – but is it too good to be true?
A sudden surge in Sleep Scores has Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring users seeing near-perfect results.
Sleep quality is super important for everything in your life: your health, productivity, and mood. Samsung's Sleep Score feature is an important metric that you can follow in Samsung Health and try to make improvements in your sleep quality. But lately, it seems, Sleep Score has been acting up. Literally.
Are they just sleeping better all of a sudden? Curiously, other people have also chimed in, saying that they are also getting awesome results but haven't had such before. Other users say it's been 99 the entire week, and some have even gotten a perfect 100 Sleep Score... but it seems everyone claims they haven't changed a thing.
It doesn't appear to be related to a specific device, though. Users with a Galaxy Ring also report a jump in their scores to 99. Galaxy Watch owners are observing the same.
The Sleep Score metric pulls data from your Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Ring and processes it to provide an estimate of your sleep quality. Of course, if you have a higher score, that should mean you've had a better sleep quality.
Lower scores also show where you can make some adjustments to improve things. There are also handy tips that help you improve your sleep that come from the app. So, having this feature show you're all good is tricky, especially if you don't feel like you've had a perfect night of sleep and you need some direction.
Smartwatches nowadays have plenty of sensors, features, and what-have-you focused on helping you improve your health. Sleep Score is just one of them, and it's not just Samsung doing that.
And here I am, finding myself a bit concerned. Not because having a perfect Sleep Score is bad, or because you'll be missing one or two tips on how to sleep better. But in general, with that much focus on health but with not-so-reliable results, I find myself concerned that people may listen to it too much.
All of a sudden, everyone sleeps like a baby
There seems to be something weird going on with the Sleep Score on the Galaxy Watch. A Reddit user who reports having tracked their sleep since 2022 is now sharing that they are suddenly getting a 99 jump in Sleep Score. Reportedly, they always got in the 70s. And reportedly, this has been going on for days, getting high 90s scores.
Image Credit - dylanchadderton on Reddit
So, your good sleep is probably... a bug. Potentially, something's going on – on the software side of things. It's possible that Samsung has changed the way Sleep Score is calculated, and this is giving everyone higher scores.
It's likely that these new changes will need some time for the models to train, and soon, the scores should get more accurate. Hopefully.
Sleep Score is an important metric
Smartwatches and health
These timepieces are definitely not any sort of medical-grade devices, but I feel like we run the risk of trusting them too much. For anything, really. And yet, a bug just reminds me once again that we're not talking about the most reliable health-related thing out there.
