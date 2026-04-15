Is your smartwatch's battery draining faster? Samsung may be at fault

Forced updates: a real thing?

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Although this might not seem like a big problem, it certainly feels like a loss of control over the device. If a user deliberately wants to stay on an older One UI build, turning the auto-update feature off should be the solution. Apparently, it's not — at least not for everyone.



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Is there a workaround?

Having your Galaxy Watch push updates you don't really want can be unnerving. However, there could be a workaround.



One Redditor has explained that it's possible to block the update servers via ADB (Android Debug Bridge) commands. This process, however, requires a PC and can be too complicated for most users.



For those already "stuck" on the One UI 8, they could have to wait for Samsung to eventually come up with a solution that limits auto updates from happening on their own.



Battery life completely destroyed

Apparently, forcing unwanted updates isn't the only problem. Recently, users with the Watch 7,



Most Redditors comment that it all happened after a recent update. Immediately after, some users noticed that Google Play Services began consuming significantly more power than before.



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Another user has noticed a secondary glitch. After restarting their device to resolve the problem, they can no longer see which apps are consuming battery life in the settings menu.



However, it appears that not every Galaxy Watch owner is experiencing the sudden battery life drains caused by Google Play Services. One Redditor, for example, who uses a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic , has explained that the wearable works perfectly fine after the recent update. Another one with the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) also experiences steady battery life.



For those who have seen this issue, Redditors advise that restarting the device and clearing the cache could be a solution. That said, some users comment it's only a short-term fix, indicating this could be a result of a deeper software error. Having your Galaxy Watch push updates you don't really want can be unnerving. However, there could be a workaround.One Redditor has explained that it's possible to block the update servers via ADB (Android Debug Bridge) commands. This process, however, requires a PC and can be too complicated for most users.For those already "stuck" on the One UI 8, they could have to wait for Samsung to eventually come up with a solution that limits auto updates from happening on their own.Apparently, forcing unwanted updates isn't the only problem. Recently, users with the Galaxy Watch 6 Watch 8 and even Watch Ultra (2025) have spotted battery life drains Most Redditors comment that it all happened after a recent update. Immediately after, some users noticed that Google Play Services began consuming significantly more power than before.One user in particular has noted their Watch 6 Classic, Watch 8 Classic and Watch Ultra (2025) are all experiencing the same issue. They explain their Ultra wearable barely lasts two days between charges, with Play Services draining the battery at an alarming rate.Another user has noticed a secondary glitch. After restarting their device to resolve the problem, they can no longer see which apps are consuming battery life in the settings menu.



Is all of this deliberate?

While I wouldn't think these issues are done deliberately, I can't help but feel that Samsung should have done more to stabilize its recent updates. On the one hand, older hardware naturally takes longer to optimize and patch.



But, on the other hand, there are those who invested nearly $600 for the flagship Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025). This is a high-end device marketed for its endurance and high performance and it certainly shouldn't have the same flaws as a wearable from three generations ago.



Call me demanding, but when you're paying a premium price, stability becomes a baseline — not an extra.

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