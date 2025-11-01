Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
The larger Galaxy Watch 8 just got a rare discount you don't want to miss

Now's your chance to grab a seriously rare Galaxy Watch 8 deal at Amazon.

If you're after the latest and greatest Galaxy Watches with a large 44mm case and a relatively affordable price, the Watch 8 is the one to pick. This fella is down by a rare 11% at Amazon, making it a very attractive pick weeks before Black Friday.

Save 11% on the Galaxy Watch 8!

$41 off (11%)
The Galaxy Watch 8 has dropped to a more attractive price after Amazon's latest limited-time offer. Right now, the 44mm variant in Graphite is $41 cheaper, bringing it below its Prime Day in October price. The offer probably won't stay live for long, so you might want to act fast.
Sure, saving just $41 doesn't feel like the best deal ever. But do you know what? It actually beats Amazon's own offer from October Prime Day. Better yet, it slashes the timepiece to its lowest price. Just a heads-up: the deal is only available on the model in Graphite, and it won't stay up for long.

Aside from running on the latest Wear OS version, what's so good about this bad boy? For starters, it has a redesigned form factor, which feels much lighter and more comfortable to wear. Sure, the "squicrle" shape might not be everyone's cup of tea, but it snugs your wrist without wobbling, which of course gives you more accurate metrics.

Yep, as you can see from our Galaxy Watch 8 review, the watch provides highly accurate heart rate readings. Sleep tracking is spot-on as well, and the Samsung Health neatly breaks down every stat.

Another feature we really like here is the auto workout detection. It just works flawlessly! You're also getting dual-band GPS, which accurately pinpoints your location even in densely populated areas.

Consider also the Gemini AI on deck, the intuitive interface, the Energy Score measurements, and the running coach feature. All of that makes the Galaxy Watch 8 a fantastic choice for Samsung phone users. To top it all off, it boasts a gorgeous and ultra-bright 1.5-inch AMOLED touchscreen that's a joy to look at.

Bottom line: the Galaxy Watch 8 brings various upgrades to the table. Its new design, advanced features, and Gemini features make it a great pick for any Galaxy Watch fan. And now, you can save 11% on it with Amazon's limited-time deal.
