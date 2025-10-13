iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is down to its best price ever in this stunning bargain

Incredible deal lets you save $190 on the latest Galaxy Watch Classic.

Looking for a high-class Galaxy Watch from 2025 at an unbelievably affordable price? The Watch 8 Classic is just the one for you. While it can normally set you back a hefty $499.99, this fella is now going for 38% off. That slashes it to just $309.99 at Amazon-owned retailer Woot!

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is now available at its lowest price ever, thanks to Woot's latest bargain. For a limited time, the timepiece in White can be yours for $190 off. It ships with a 90-day Woot limited warranty, so keep that in mind.
Alternatively, you can get the same Bluetooth-only variant for 10% off at Amazon. Over here, the device ships with a two-year Samsung warranty for longer peace of mind.
In case you’re wondering, the 46mm wearable has never been 38% off before. Previously, it was available with a $140 discount at the same merchant. Amazon is yet to launch a similarly attractive offer, by the way. Just a note — Woot only sells the White model with a 90-day retailer warranty for $190 less.

While the price cut is indeed amazing, some users won’t settle for a 90-day warranty. We understand — having longer peace of mind is always welcome. If that’s the case with you, Amazon’s current deal saves you 10% on the same Bluetooth-only variant with a two-year Samsung warranty.

With its new design, the familiar rotating bezel, and superb peak brightness of 3,000 nits, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic successor is a pure joy to use. To be fair, the new squircle design didn’t impress us that much at first. But as we point out in our Galaxy Watch 8 Classic review, it makes the wearable much more comfortable to wear — a welcome upgrade for users who want less wobbling on their wrist.

It’s not just the more comfortable fit that stands out here. You’re also getting a plethora of features, such as auto workout detection, detailed sleep measurements, accurate heart rate tracking, and many more. Let’s not overlook the addition of Google’s Gemini right on your wrist. Yep, this puppy lets you ask all sorts of complex questions, provided it's constantly connected to Wi-Fi or you keep your phone in your pocket.

Factor in the dual-band GPS for better positioning accuracy and the decent battery life of about a day and a half, and you’ve got one of the best Galaxy watches. The best part? You can now get it with a stunning $190 discount at Woot.

