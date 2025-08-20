Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic drops 51% on Amazon, becoming a steal

The smartwatch has a sleek look, packs a plethora of features, and is unmissable at its current price. Save while you can!

A close-up of a hand holding a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic may be Samsung's latest style-oriented smartwatch, but bargain hunters will definitely go for its predecessor instead.

Sure, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic isn't a spring chicken, but a bonkers 51% discount on Amazon makes its LTE-powered black version just unmissable.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Save $244 on Amazon!

$244 off (51%)
Amazon is offering a generous 51% discount on the 47mm LTE-powered Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in black, allowing you to score one for just under $237. The watch is an absolute bargain at this price, as it offers a plethora of features housed in a sleek design. So, don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Thanks to this price cut, you can currently treat yourself to this premium wearable for just south of $237. Not bad, considering it would’ve set you back a whopping $480 when it was among the best smartwatches money could buy.

We don't know how long this deal will stay up for grabs, so you better hurry and take advantage of it now. After all, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has a lot to offer in return.

In addition to being extremely stylish and capable of complementing both casual and formal attire, this bad boy is loaded with health-tracking features. You get heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, as well as Samsung's fancy body composition analysis.

Not to mention, it runs on Wear OS, giving you access to a plethora of third-party apps. And with an all-day battery, you won't have to bring a charger with you wherever you go.

So, yeah! The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic was a solid deal when it was brand-new. But now, it's just a no-brainer at 51% off. Don't wait — snag one at a bargain price now!

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic drops 51% on Amazon, becoming a steal
