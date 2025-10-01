Early October Prime Day deal slashes 50% off 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Save $215 on Amazon! $215 off (50%) Act fast and snag the 47mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in Black for just under $215. That's a whopping 50% off its usual price. This means you can save a whopping $215. Just act fast as only a few units are left, and the offer could expire soon. Buy at Amazon

Sure, the discount doesn’t come directly from Amazon, but from a third-party seller. But the merchant has a solid 83% positive rating, and the smartwatch should be in new condition. That said, you’ll still have 30 days to request a refund in case you aren’t happy with your unit, so there’s nothing to worry about.With its stylish design, theis the watch you want to wear during a gala evening or a business meeting. Not to mention that its rotating bezel, which is the main reason for its sleek look, has a practical side, as it makes navigating through menus a breeze.There are so many menus here that you’ll definitely appreciate the faster scrolling the rotating bezel offers. Of course, this shouldn’t surprise us, as the watch runs on Wear OS, which is quite customizable. On top of that, you can download third-party apps directly on your timepiece, unlocking even more features.Speaking of features, you also get all the essential stuff you’d expect to find on a premium smartwatch, including heart rate tracking, sleep and stress monitoring, and, of course, Samsung's fancy body composition functionality.The only thing we don’t like about our friend here is that it delivers just a day to a day and a half of battery life. But hey, as long as it ticks the box of every other important aspect, we believe an all-day battery life is an acceptable compromise. If you agree with us, be sure to grab a brand-newat a bargain price now while you still can!