Early October Prime Day deal slashes 50% off 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

This is the watch you want to wear during an important business meeting or a gala evening. Plus, it's loaded with features, making it a must-have for every tech-savvy individual.

Samsung Deals Wearables Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.
October Prime Day may be next week, but we found an unmissable early Prime Day deal on a premium smartwatch that not only can complement any attire but is also loaded with features from top to bottom.

The offer is available on Amazon and applies to the 47mm Bluetooth variant of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which is selling at a bonkers 50% discount. This means you can currently snag this sleek timepiece for south of $215 — a bargain price, considering its usual cost of about $430. Act fast, though, as only a few units are left and the deal could expire quickly.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Save $215 on Amazon!

$215 off (50%)
Act fast and snag the 47mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in Black for just under $215. That's a whopping 50% off its usual price. This means you can save a whopping $215. Just act fast as only a few units are left, and the offer could expire soon.
Buy at Amazon


Sure, the discount doesn’t come directly from Amazon, but from a third-party seller. But the merchant has a solid 83% positive rating, and the smartwatch should be in new condition. That said, you’ll still have 30 days to request a refund in case you aren’t happy with your unit, so there’s nothing to worry about.

With its stylish design, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is the watch you want to wear during a gala evening or a business meeting. Not to mention that its rotating bezel, which is the main reason for its sleek look, has a practical side, as it makes navigating through menus a breeze.

There are so many menus here that you’ll definitely appreciate the faster scrolling the rotating bezel offers. Of course, this shouldn’t surprise us, as the watch runs on Wear OS, which is quite customizable. On top of that, you can download third-party apps directly on your timepiece, unlocking even more features.

Speaking of features, you also get all the essential stuff you’d expect to find on a premium smartwatch, including heart rate tracking, sleep and stress monitoring, and, of course, Samsung's fancy body composition functionality.

The only thing we don’t like about our friend here is that it delivers just a day to a day and a half of battery life. But hey, as long as it ticks the box of every other important aspect, we believe an all-day battery life is an acceptable compromise. If you agree with us, be sure to grab a brand-new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at a bargain price now while you still can!

