Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a true replacement for your 10‑year‑old laptop
The tablet offers incredible performance, a stunning display, and excellent long‑term value.
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It even comes with seven years of software updates. | Image by PhoneArena
I recently shared that the Galaxy Tab S11 is discounted by $100 at both Amazon and Samsung, making it a great deal for shoppers hunting for a reliable device that can be used for both work and entertainment. But if you think its 11-inch display is too small for your needs, Samsung has a sweet deal on its top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra as well.
You can currently get this powerhouse for $150 off its price without any trade-ins. Just select “No” in the trade-in section, and you’ll see the system shave $150 off your fancy new tablet. However, if you do have an old slate that you don’t use anymore, you can trade it in with Samsung and slash up to a whopping $500 off your Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.
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It’s definitely worth checking out how much you can save with an eligible trade-in. Additionally, you can bundle your tablet with a pair of Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and/or a Book Cover Keyboard Slim and save up to 30% on each of the add-ons. I don’t know about the earbuds, but I highly advise you to go for the book cover if you have the extra cash to splurge, as the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is so powerful that it can easily replace your laptop with this thing attached to it.
I’m not kidding. Thanks to its Dimensity 9400+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, it’s one of the top tablets on the market right now. It can handle any app or game on the Google Play Store without a hitch. Add the included S Pen to that firepower, and you have a productivity monster ready to tackle every school or work assignment you throw its way.
Since quality downtime is also important, you can binge-watch whole seasons of your favorite TV series in exceptional quality, courtesy of its 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 2960 x 1848 resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and HDR support. Meanwhile, Samsung’s promised seven years of software updates ensure that your long-term investment will remain relevant and work as intended for quite a long time.
So, yeah! The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra may not be affordable, but it’s among those devices that you know you can use until they become obsolete. Don’t let its hefty price scare you, and upgrade your work and lifestyle with one of the best tablets on the market today!
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