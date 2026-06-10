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At $100 off, OG Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones refuse to surrender their crown

The headphones are still worth every penny, so don't miss out!

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Preslav Mladenov
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A set of Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones on a white background.
Sleek, comfy, and great sounding — you just can't go wrong with these. | Image by Bose

Bose is one of the giants in the audio segment, with its QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones rivaling top dogs like the AirPods Max 2 and the Sony WH-1000XM6. And while there’s a second generation of these out now, Amazon is currently offering a $100 discount on the OG QuietComfort Ultra cans, dropping them below $330.

The deal applies to the White Smoke, Black, and Deep Plum color options, so you have a pretty decent variety to choose from. Just be sure to act fast and save now, as this is a limited-time offer that might not stay up for grabs for long.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra: Save $100 on Amazon!
$100 off (23%)
Amazon is offering a $100 discount on the OG Bose QuietComfort Ultra, allowing you to score a set for less than $330. These were Bose's top-of-the-line headphones not long ago, which means they boast exceptional sound and ANC. Oh, and they are pretty comfy. Don't miss out!
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While the first-gen QuietComfort Ultra headphones are no longer Bose’s flagship cans, the second generation feels more like a mild upgrade. It slightly improves battery life—from up to 24 hours to up to 30 hours—and upgrades Bluetooth connectivity from Bluetooth 5.3 to Bluetooth 5.4. The second generation also has features like lossless audio over a USB-C cable and a new Cinema Mode for improved sound when watching movies.

Everything else, aside from new color options and slight changes to the yokes, is pretty much the same. This means you’re still getting top-tier sounding headphones with dynamic head tracking and three-dimensional sound, even when going for the first-gen Bose QuietComfort Ultra.

You’re also getting industry-leading ANC that is rivaled only by Sony and Apple, so the whole world gets silenced the moment you turn their active noise cancelling on. Plus, you can adjust both the audio and the strength of the ANC in the Bose Music app for a truly tailored listening experience.

Factor in their plush cushioning and spacious earcups, and you get a ton of value for your hard-earned cash when you score a set of Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones for $100 off. So, don’t miss out—treat yourself to a pair now before the deal becomes a thing of the past.
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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