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Garmin Venu 3 just got a hefty discount—and it's classy enough for your next business dinner

Sleek and loaded with features, it's the perfect choice if you don't want to lock yourself into a specific ecosystem.

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Preslav Mladenov
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A close-up of the Garmin Venu 3.
It even offers up to 14 days of battery life. | Image by PhoneArena

If you’re looking for a lifestyle smartwatch with good battery life and don’t want to lock yourself into a certain ecosystem — ahem, looking at you, Apple, Samsung, and Google — grabbing a Garmin Venu smartwatch at a discount is definitely the way to go.

Lady Luck is giving you such an opportunity yet again by discounting the Garmin Venu 3 by $100 on Amazon. This means you can currently upgrade your wrist game for less than $350 if you act quickly and snatch the model in Black.

Garmin Venu 3: Save $100 on Amazon!
$100 off (22%)
A third-party seller on Amazon has slashed $100 off the Garmin Venu 3, bringing this feature-packed smartwatch down to just under $350. At this price point, you get an incredible mix of premium features, including a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen, a 14-day battery life, and phone call support. This deal won't last forever, so save while you still can!
Buy at Amazon
Garmin Venu 3 in Whitestone: Save $100 on Amazon!
$100 off (22%)
Alternatively, you can get the Whitestone model for $100 off. I don't know how long this deal will last, so act fast and save before it's too late!
Buy at Amazon
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As for the watch itself, well, it’s a great alternative to the Apple Watch Series 11 or the Galaxy Watch 8. It boasts a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen and a fiber-reinforced polymer case with a stainless steel bezel. The result is a more sophisticated aesthetic and a lightweight yet durable build, which makes it perfect for workouts and pumping iron in the gym.

You also get a built-in speaker and mic, allowing you to take and make phone calls directly from your wrist, which is a rare feature on Garmin smartwatches. But just like its multisport brethren, it comes with a plethora of health-tracking functionalities, like sleep tracking, ECG, skin temperature sensing, and body battery energy monitoring. It also supports Garmin Coach, turning it into a personal fitness trainer while offering tips on how to improve your sleep.

Of course, goodies like NFC and access to the Connect IQ Store for third-party apps are also part of the package, as well as a battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge. Given that Apple’s and Samsung’s non-Ultra models need daily charging and the Ultra ones last up to three days at most, the Venu 3’s battery life is just phenomenal when compared to those.

The best part is that you get all of the bells and whistles I just mentioned while rocking a sleek timepiece on your wrist for less than $350. If that’s not a deal worth taking advantage of, I don't know what is. So, act fast and save while you still can!
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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