Garmin Venu 3 just got a hefty discount—and it's classy enough for your next business dinner
Sleek and loaded with features, it's the perfect choice if you don't want to lock yourself into a specific ecosystem.
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It even offers up to 14 days of battery life. | Image by PhoneArena
If you’re looking for a lifestyle smartwatch with good battery life and don’t want to lock yourself into a certain ecosystem — ahem, looking at you, Apple, Samsung, and Google — grabbing a Garmin Venu smartwatch at a discount is definitely the way to go.
Lady Luck is giving you such an opportunity yet again by discounting the Garmin Venu 3 by $100 on Amazon. This means you can currently upgrade your wrist game for less than $350 if you act quickly and snatch the model in Black.
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As for the watch itself, well, it’s a great alternative to the Apple Watch Series 11 or the Galaxy Watch 8. It boasts a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen and a fiber-reinforced polymer case with a stainless steel bezel. The result is a more sophisticated aesthetic and a lightweight yet durable build, which makes it perfect for workouts and pumping iron in the gym.
You also get a built-in speaker and mic, allowing you to take and make phone calls directly from your wrist, which is a rare feature on Garmin smartwatches. But just like its multisport brethren, it comes with a plethora of health-tracking functionalities, like sleep tracking, ECG, skin temperature sensing, and body battery energy monitoring. It also supports Garmin Coach, turning it into a personal fitness trainer while offering tips on how to improve your sleep.
Of course, goodies like NFC and access to the Connect IQ Store for third-party apps are also part of the package, as well as a battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge. Given that Apple’s and Samsung’s non-Ultra models need daily charging and the Ultra ones last up to three days at most, the Venu 3’s battery life is just phenomenal when compared to those.
The best part is that you get all of the bells and whistles I just mentioned while rocking a sleek timepiece on your wrist for less than $350. If that’s not a deal worth taking advantage of, I don't know what is. So, act fast and save while you still can!
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