The Galaxy Tab S10+ is still worth it, especially at that price

$160 off the Galaxy Tab S10+ $839 99 $999 99 $160 off (16%) The Galaxy Tab S10+ may not be as powerful as the new Tab S11 Ultra, but it remains an absolute hit for users on a budget. Right now, this device is going for a hefty $160 off its list price, making it simply too good to resist. Act fast and take advantage of this promo while it lasts. Buy at Walmart

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Why go for the Galaxy Tab S10+?

Galaxy Tab S10

A win for many

Although the+ isn't among the latest flagships, it remains a great choice to this day. For one thing, the Tab S11 series doesn't include a Plus model, so this is practically the latest 12.4-inch Samsung option money can buy.The South Korean tech giant has added a special anti-reflective display, ensuring better visibility in outdoor (and indoor) conditions. Coupled with AMOLED technology and a snappy 1-120Hz refresh rate, this device gives you stunning visuals.What about performance? This device lacks a Snapdragon chip, but that's not necessarily a drawback. It comes with a premium MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip, offering top-tier performance with daily and demanding tasks alike.Samsung didn't skimp on mAh, giving you a 10,090mAh battery under the hood. With 45W wired charging support, this option should last you at least a day with light to moderate use.I won't lie: users seeking a larger display likely won't find this option an absolute hit. But for most, this option delivers incredible value for money. Giving you an excellent display, top-class performance, and a solid battery under the hood, this model checks all the boxes.The best part about it is that you can now save 16% on this model at Walmart. If you're interested, now's the right time to upgrade. Just don't waste too much time, as the promo could vanish any minute.