The Galaxy Tab S10+ is still worth it, especially at that price
Don't miss this chance to save on one of the best Samsung tablets.
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S Pen support, solid horsepower, and now, a great discount! | Image by PhoneArena
This March's sales event at Amazon came with a slew of exciting offers on the best Galaxy phones and tablets. One of the most exciting bargains slashed 16% off the Galaxy Tab S10+, turning it into a delight for fans.
Fast forward to today, and we're seeing the same promo making headlines at Walmart. Yep, you can still save $160 on this Samsung tablet with 256GB of storage. Just a heads up: the discount is also live at Amazon, so you can get it from there without sacrificing your savings.
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Why go for the Galaxy Tab S10+?
Although the Galaxy Tab S10+ isn't among the latest flagships, it remains a great choice to this day. For one thing, the Tab S11 series doesn't include a Plus model, so this is practically the latest 12.4-inch Samsung option money can buy.
The South Korean tech giant has added a special anti-reflective display, ensuring better visibility in outdoor (and indoor) conditions. Coupled with AMOLED technology and a snappy 1-120Hz refresh rate, this device gives you stunning visuals.
What about performance? This device lacks a Snapdragon chip, but that's not necessarily a drawback. It comes with a premium MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip, offering top-tier performance with daily and demanding tasks alike.
Samsung didn't skimp on mAh, giving you a 10,090mAh battery under the hood. With 45W wired charging support, this option should last you at least a day with light to moderate use.
A win for many
I won't lie: users seeking a larger display likely won't find this option an absolute hit. But for most, this option delivers incredible value for money. Giving you an excellent display, top-class performance, and a solid battery under the hood, this model checks all the boxes.
The best part about it is that you can now save 16% on this model at Walmart. If you're interested, now's the right time to upgrade. Just don't waste too much time, as the promo could vanish any minute.
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