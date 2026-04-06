Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

The Galaxy Tab S10+ is still worth it, especially at that price

Don't miss this chance to save on one of the best Samsung tablets.

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A person holds the Galaxy Tab S10+, showing its rear design.
S Pen support, solid horsepower, and now, a great discount! | Image by PhoneArena

This March's sales event at Amazon came with a slew of exciting offers on the best Galaxy phones and tablets. One of the most exciting bargains slashed 16% off the Galaxy Tab S10+, turning it into a delight for fans. 

Fast forward to today, and we're seeing the same promo making headlines at Walmart. Yep, you can still save $160 on this Samsung tablet with 256GB of storage. Just a heads up: the discount is also live at Amazon, so you can get it from there without sacrificing your savings. 

$160 off the Galaxy Tab S10+

$839 99
$999 99
$160 off (16%)
The Galaxy Tab S10+ may not be as powerful as the new Tab S11 Ultra, but it remains an absolute hit for users on a budget. Right now, this device is going for a hefty $160 off its list price, making it simply too good to resist. Act fast and take advantage of this promo while it lasts.
Buy at Walmart

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Why go for the Galaxy Tab S10+?


Although the Galaxy Tab S10+ isn't among the latest flagships, it remains a great choice to this day. For one thing, the Tab S11 series doesn't include a Plus model, so this is practically the latest 12.4-inch Samsung option money can buy. 

The South Korean tech giant has added a special anti-reflective display, ensuring better visibility in outdoor (and indoor) conditions. Coupled with AMOLED technology and a snappy 1-120Hz refresh rate, this device gives you stunning visuals. 

What about performance? This device lacks a Snapdragon chip, but that's not necessarily a drawback. It comes with a premium MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip, offering top-tier performance with daily and demanding tasks alike. 

Samsung didn't skimp on mAh, giving you a 10,090mAh battery under the hood. With 45W wired charging support, this option should last you at least a day with light to moderate use. 

A win for many


I won't lie: users seeking a larger display likely won't find this option an absolute hit. But for most, this option delivers incredible value for money. Giving you an excellent display, top-class performance, and a solid battery under the hood, this model checks all the boxes.

The best part about it is that you can now save 16% on this model at Walmart. If you're interested, now's the right time to upgrade. Just don't waste too much time, as the promo could vanish any minute.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

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